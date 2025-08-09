Abductors demand N7m ransom to free kidnapped Ondo Varsity staff

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Suspected gunmen who reportedly abducted Omoniyi Eleyinmi, a member of staff of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, have demanded a ransom of N7m as pre-condition for his release from captivity.

Eleyinmi, a faculty officer in the institution’s Faculty of Education, was seized five days ago while returning from work to his residence in Supare-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Council Area of the state.

It was learnt that the gunmen had, before his arrival, stormed his residence, after which he was abducted amid sporadic gunshots while alighting from the commercial motorcycle he rode from Akungba.

A family source said the kidnappers, who contacted Eleyinmi’s family on Thursday for the ransom, had on Wednesday allowed the wife of the victim to briefly speak with him in order for her to verify that he is alive.

The source said the kidnappers had initially demanded N100 million ransom, but it was later reduced to N7m after a series of pleas and negotiations.

To this end, the Alumni Association of AAUA, where Eleyinmi also graduated from, has called for donations from Nigerians in order to raise the demanded ransom and immediately secure the release of the victim from captivity.

A statement issued by the Global Publicity Secretary of the association,

O’Seun Ogunsakin pleaded that timely donations will go a long way in ensuring that Eleyinmi reunites with his family hale and hearty.

The statement reads in parts, “Distinguished Alumni, I am sure that the majority of you must have heard the news of the kidnapping of one of us, Niyi Eleyinmi, who is the Faculty Officer of the Faculty of Education, AAUA.

“Eleyinmi was kidnapped on Monday, and the kidnappers have demanded a sum of seven million Naira (₦7,000,000). It is on this note that I want to passionately appeal to you to donate towards securing the safe release of Niyi from his captors.

“We have just 24 hours to raise the aforementioned sum.

Kindly make your donation into the account below:

Polaris Bank 1011167606 Akinwande Joyce Morenikeji. May God help us as we make the donation.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has directed tactical commanders to ensure that the victim is rescued unhurt as well as apprehend those involved in the abduction.

Ayanlade said “The Commissioner of Police has directed all tactical commanders to swiftly act and ensure that the victim is rescued.

He also directed that all suspects connected with the crime be apprehended.

He assured the citizenry in the State that they are on top of the situation to ensure the release of the victim.

