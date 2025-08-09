9mobile Commences Strategic Brand Transition to T2, Signalling a Bold New Era of Market Reinvention and Digital Leadership

In a bold and future-forward move, 9mobile today announced the formal commencement of its transition to a new corporate and consumer identity, T2. This strategic brand migration marks a pivotal chapter in the company’s business transformation, setting the stage for a renewed competitive presence in Nigeria’s telecoms landscape and a sharper alignment with evolving digital consumer expectations.

The rebrand is a key milestone within the company’s comprehensive four-phase recovery roadmap—Stabilisation, Modernisation, Transformation, and Growth—launched following the landmark 2023 acquisition of 9mobile by Lighthouse Telecoms, led by business leader and investor, Mr. Thomas Etuh.

Since the takeover, the company has made sweeping changes, including the constitution of a revitalized board, appointment of new executive leadership, and execution of a strategic infrastructure-sharing agreement with MTN Nigeria. This agreement, the first of its kind at scale in the country, has already led to the company significantly expanding its network coverage, capacity, and resilience nationwide.

Now entering the “Transformation” phase, the brand is embracing a new name, T2, and a new ambition: to lead in innovation, customer experience, and digital lifestyle enablement. The T2 identity reflects a forward-thinking, technology-driven, and customer-centric ethos designed to resonate with Nigeria’s increasingly digital and mobile-first population.

“This is not just a logo change, it’s a total evolution of who we are, why we exist, and how we deliver value,” said Obafemi Banigbe, Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile. “T2 represents our next chapter. It is a symbol of our renewed commitment to innovation, resilience, and a deepened focus on customer experience. We are building a brand that is ready to thrive in the digital economy.”

Thomas Etuh, Chairman, Emerging Markets Telecommunications Ltd, echoed similar sentiments, describing the occasion as one that is significant in many respects for the 9mobile brand, as it represents the start of a new phase of life, a fresh start, rebirth, change or transformation, growth, reawakening, and a new order.

“Today marks a new beginning for the 9mobile business. The march has been tedious. The journey has been exhausting. It was faith and love for country that prompted my foray into the acquisition of the 9mobile business. I knew it was a tough call,” Etuh said, and thanked stakeholders like the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and 9mobile customers for standing by the brand through all its trials and challenges, including multiple litigations.

“To our amazing customers, please accept my profound gratitude for believing in us. I know our challenges have impacted you in one way or the other. But there is a resilient spirit we share with you. We are rising together again. Together, with you, we are reclaiming all lost grounds,” Etuh said.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister for Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, commended T2 for its bold move and vision to invest in the Nigerian economy and counselled that the rebranding should go beyond a change of name.

“My message to T2 (formerly 9mobile) is simple – let this rebrand be more than a change of colours or new logo, but let it be a renewed commitment to innovation, to service excellence and to the millions of Nigerians whose lives and businesses depend on your network every single day. Our government will continue to work with ecosystem players like T2 who are bold enough to invest, agile enough to adapt and visionary enough to see that the future belongs to those who embrace change before it’s forced upon them,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, affirmed the alignment between T2’s mission and the state’s digital goals.

“T2 has come at the right time. Its focus on digital innovation aligns seamlessly with the Lagos State Government’s vision for a robust digital economy that empowers citizens, businesses, and communities. We welcome partners like T2 who are committed to driving inclusive and transformative growth in our state,” she said.

The transition will be rolled out in deliberate phases, ensuring continuity and seamless service for existing customers while gradually introducing the market to the T2 narrative. At its core, T2 will focus on four key pillars: Speed, Smart Living, Digital Lifestyle, and Trust.

With customer expectations evolving rapidly and technology redefining the rules of engagement, the T2 brand aims to serve as a bridge between connectivity and culture, telecommunications and lifestyle, infrastructure and impact.

As the Nigerian telecoms sector moves into a new decade of transformation, T2 is poised to not just participate, but to lead.