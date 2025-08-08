Value Jet incident: NCAA bans Wasiu Ayinde Barrister from flying for 6 months

…Any airline that flies him ‘ll lose license —Keyamo

‎‎The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has said popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, also known as K1 de Ultimate, will be blacklisted from flying within Nigeria for six months over alleged misconduct at the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

‎The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing.

‎“What I must assure the general public is that everybody involved in this will be brought to book.

‎“As we speak, the passenger is going to be blacklisted for the next six months flying in Nigeria,” he said.

‎Achimugu added that aviation rules are global and made for the safety of all, stressing that no individual would be exempt from accountability.

‎‎“So, we will do everything we can to get to the root of it. Everybody who needs to be punished or sanctioned will receive justice,” he added.

‎He further revealed that the agency was writing to the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police to initiate legal proceedings against the musician.

‎When asked whether Ayinde would be spared prosecution due to his close ties with President Bola Tinubu, Achimugu said both Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, were committed to upholding the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed that K1 be placed on a no-fly list pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident.

In a post on his official X account on Thursday, Keyamo said he had reviewed reports and video footage from relevant aviation agencies and concluded that both the musician and the aircraft crew acted in ways that breached safety protocols.

“I have received reports from all the relevant Aviation agencies regarding the altercation between the staff and crew of ValueJet and Kwam 1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 7, 2025. I have also received video footage of the incident.

“From all the details so far received, my preliminary impression is that it was obviously a case of temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides, which could have led to serious fatalities,” the minister said.

Keyamo added that the action was “akin to a hostage situation,” warning that no one, including celebrities, would be allowed to act with impunity.

He added, “Contrary to what the agents of Kwam 1 has said, he CONSTANTLY moved his position on the tarmac to ACTUALLY BLOCK the aircraft from taxiing to take position on the runway for take-off. This is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE behaviour. The issue of whether he was carrying water or alcohol is not even in issue at this point.

“It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here which akin to a hostage situation.”

He also questioned why only the pilot and captain had been sanctioned, stating that “what applies to the goose must also apply to the gander.”

“In the circumstance, I have also directed the NCAA to place KWAM 1 on a no-fly list pending further and full investigation, just like the captain and pilot.

“All airlines, both domestic and international should immediately be informed of this directive and anyone who flouts this directive risk withdrawal of their operating licence,” the statement concluded.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria had earlier confirmed it was investigating K1 de Ultimate over an alleged violation of aviation security protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement on Wednesday, FAAN said the incident occurred during boarding procedures for a ValueJet Airlines flight (VK 201) to Lagos on Monday, August 5.

The musician was accused of attempting to carry an unidentified liquid substance onboard despite repeated warnings from aviation security personnel and the flight captain.

FAAN explained that the item in question, a flask, contained liquid beyond the 100ml limit permitted under international aviation security regulations.

Tensions reportedly escalated when the musician refused further screening and spilled the contents of the flask, later confirmed to be alcohol, on a security officer.

However, the musician denied wrongdoing, describing the reports as exaggerated and misleading.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Kunle Rasheed, K1 maintained that the flask contained plain drinking water given to him at the airport lounge and that he made respectful efforts to clarify the matter before it was unnecessarily escalated.

The statement dismissed claims that he blocked the aircraft or threatened safety procedures, insisting the singer remained calm throughout the encounter and never acted in a manner that endangered lives.

It also alleged that senior airport officials and airline executives reached out personally to apologise over the misunderstanding, even offering a private jet to fly him to Lagos at no cost.

“We urge the media and the public to avoid sensationalism and allow the truth — not assumptions — to guide their judgment. K1 remains a law-abiding citizen and continues to cooperate fully with all relevant authorities to ensure that the matter is responsibly resolved,” the statement read.