United Capital reports N 11.89bn profit in H1

COMFORT EKELEME

United Capital Plc, has once again demonstrated its market leadership with the release of its unaudited financial results for H1-2025, showing remarkable growth across key financial indicators.

The Group recorded a 57per cent year-on-year revenue growth to ₦23.76 billion.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose by 52per cent to ₦13.79 billion, while Profit After Tax (PAT) reached ₦11.89 billion, marking a 54per cent year-on-year increase.

Shareholders’ Funds also rose by 25per cent to ₦166.91 billion, reinforcing investor confidence in the Group’s long-term outlook.

Following this solid performance, United Capital has declared an interim dividend of ₦5.4 billion (₦0.30 per 50 kobo ordinary share).

This half-year result builds on a consistent five-year growth streak from the Group.

Since H1-2020, United Capital’s profitability has surged by over 522per cent, rising from ₦1.91billion in H1-2020 to ₦11.89 billion in H1-2025, while revenue has also grown significantly from ₦4.45 billion to ₦23.76 billion.

This performance demonstrates United Capita’s resilience and ability to deliver value year after year, despite shifting economic conditions.

During the Group’s Investor call held recently in Lagos, Mr. Peter Ashade, Group Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Plc, commented on this performance saying, “We are pleased to report that we ended the first half of the year on a strong and positive note.

“Once again, we have continued our track record of excellence and strong financial performance, which reflects the strength of our diversified business model.

“Last year, we made history by declaring our first-ever interim dividend, alongside a 2-for-1 bonus issue, which was met with great enthusiasm by our shareholders.

“This year, we continue to honour our commitment by declaring another interim dividend of ₦5.4 billion, reinforcing our dedication to delivering sustainable returns and enhancing shareholder value,” he said.

Looking ahead, United Capital remains focused on driving retail expansion and deepening its presence across the African continent.

Following its recent expansion into Francophone West Africa, the Group continues to execute its Pan-African strategy with precision.

With a strong foundation and a clear strategic direction, the Group is well-positioned to finish the year even stronger and continue delivering value to shareholders, clients, and communities across Africa.

