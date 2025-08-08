Taraba: 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army rescue seven victims of kidnap

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

In a well-coordinated offensive aimed at dismantling criminal enclaves, troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA) / Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have successfully rescued seven victims abducted along the Chinkai–Kente–Wukari road on 3 August 2025 by suspected kidnappers.

The search and rescue mission was conducted on Tuesday, 5 and Wednesday, 6 August 2025.

During the operation, troops encountered the kidnappers, who, overwhelmed by superior firepower and sustained pressure, abandoned the victims and fled.

Four victims were found unharmed in Chinkai Forest on 5 August, while the remaining three female victims were rescued on 6th August in Owedi Community, Wukari Local Government Area.

The safe recovery of all seven victims highlights the Nigerian Army’s commitment and professionalism in combating kidnapping and ensuring the security of Taraba State residents.

Commander 6 Brigade NA / Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their dedication, describing the operation as a major success in the fight against criminality.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s resolve to sustain aggressive operations to curb kidnapping and safeguard lives and property across the state.