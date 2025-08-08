PDP NWC cautions members over anti-party activities

…Warns that those endorsing Tinubu will face stiff sanctions.

CYRIL MBAH , Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the embattled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has distanced itself from members who willingly endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027, warning that those found to have done so would be appropriately sanctioned.

It’s action followed a comprehensive review of alleged anti-party activities of certain members of the party, particularly those endorsing the president’s re-election bid.

The party, in a statement signed and issued on Friday by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, also expressed serious concern over “the persistent public media outbursts against our Party by some prominent members whose actions and utterances.

The PDP firmly condemned recalcitrant members especially “those who have made public declarations of support and willingness to work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 Presidential election in violation of the provision of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) which constitutes a serious threat to the stability and sustenance of our Party.”

The statement pointed out that “Section 10 (6) of the PDP Constitution specifically provides that “NO MEMBER of the Party SHALL align with other Parties or groups to undermine the Party or any of its elected members.”

It declared that such anti-party activities have continued to impact negatively on the PDP “leading to divisions, disaffection and heavy hemorrhaging of members with the capacity to diminish our Party’s electoral fortune if not immediately checked.

“In the light of the foregoing and the instance of protecting and preserving the existence of our Party and its electoral fortune, the NWC, pursuant to the provisions of Section 59 (1) of the PDP Constitution hereby issues a strong reprimand against such anti-party activities and cautions those involved to retrace their steps or face stiffer sanctions as provided in the PDP Constitution.

“The NWC charges all members of the Party to remain loyal, focused and continue to work assiduously towards the successful conduct of the PDP National Convention scheduled to hold on the 15th and 16th November, 2025 in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.”