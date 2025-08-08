Osun-Osogbo Festival: 9 year old “Arugba” observed as male priest carries sacred calabash

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The ancient Osun-Osogbo festival took a new look on Friday, as a male priest carried the sacred calabash to the shrine, while the newly selected 9-year-old “Arugba” accompanied the procession.

The sacred calabash, believed to embody messages, offerings, and communion between the people and the river goddess Osun, is a significant part of the festival, where a virgin female is expected to carry it from the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo to the sacred grove.

It would be recalled that in March 2025, a new Arugba Osun, Alimot Osunbunmi, was selected in replacement of Osuntomi Ewatomilola, who had performed the duty for about 12 years and bowed out due to marriage after last year’s festival.

However, an eyewitness who claimed anonymity said the calabash was too heavy for the young girl (Arugba), hence the need for the Baba Osun to assist her.

The eye witness who spoke in Yoruba said, “the calabash was too heavy for her to carry, when she carried it was obviously too heavy for her due to her strength, because she is still a kid, that’s why the Baba Osun had to help her”.

Reacting to the twist, a renowned Ifa priest, Ifatoki Elebuibon, justified the reason for the use of a male priest, stressing that there is room to help the Arugba if the load is too heavy for her to carry.

In his words, “It is allowed to let another person carry the calabash if it is too much for the carrier but the person will not be called Arugba.”

