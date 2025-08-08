Oluremi Tinubu donates another N2bn for TB diagnostic machines and treatment

Favour Ishember, Abuja

FCTA Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environmental Issues, has praised Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her commitment to improving healthcare in the country.

Speaking at the commissioning of new tuberculosis (TB) diagnostic machines, in Dutse Makaranta primary school in Abuja, Dr. Fasawe described the First Lady as a champion for health, not just in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) but across the country.

“Our people don’t have to go to secondary hospitals anymore. You don’t need to give blood. These machines are fast, safe, and solar-powered, so even in communities without electricity, we can still test and treat.”

Dr. Fasawe highlighted the impact of the Renewed Hope Initiative, which has empowered both women and men, and recently donated uniforms and safety shoes to healthcare workers across all states in Nigeria.

She emphasized that the First Lady’s support for health initiatives has been significant, particularly in the fight against tuberculosis.

According to Dr. Fasawe, tuberculosis is a common disease in Nigeria, with alarming statistics showing that at least seven people die from TB every day, and over 100 people contract the disease daily.

She stressed that TB is preventable and treatable, and with the right interventions, it can be ended.

Dr. Fasawe praised the First Lady for her support in procuring new diagnostic machines that can quickly and accurately diagnose TB. He noted that the machines have over 95% predictive positivity and are solar-powered, making them effective and efficient. With these machines, patients can be diagnosed and treated quickly, improving their quality of life and preventing further transmission of the disease.

“If we could end polio, we can end TB,” she said. “With the collaboration of health workers, royal fathers, religious leaders, and the media, we can truly stop the spread.”

Dr. Fasawe emphasized that ending TB requires a comprehensive approach, including education, early treatment, and preventive measures. She noted that TB affects people with weakened immunity, including those who are pregnant, stressed, or malnourished.

“You can have TB without even coughing. There’s TB of the spine, TB of the bone. But once we catch it early, the patient starts improving within days and within weeks, they’re cured. Nobody should die of TB.”

However, with the First Lady’s commitment and the support of stakeholders, Dr. Fasawe believes that TB can be ended in Nigeria.

“Her Excellency has supported this cause with 2 billions naira. With these machines and her intervention, more attention is being paid to tuberculosis. We’re diagnosing faster, saving lives quicker, and bringing healthcare closer to the people.”

“This event is not only timely but also a testament to the unwavering support of the First Lady to championing healthcare interventions that directly improve the lives of our people,” she said

Earlier in her remarks,the First Lady expressed delight in fulfilling her pledge made earlier in the year during the World TB Day community outreach in Sauka village. She had committed an additional N1 billion through the Renewed Hope Initiative to support the fight against tuberculosis in Nigeria. According to her, the commissioning of the new diagnostic machines is a significant step towards bridging the gap in access to diagnostic tools and ensuring that those infected with TB are quickly diagnosed and placed on treatment.

The machines will be deployed across the country to enhance rapid and accurate TB detection, especially in underserved areas.

Represented by the First Lady of Kwara State, Prof Olufolake Abdulrazaq,the First Lady emphasized the importance of increasing and sustaining domestic resources in Nigeria’s national TB response. She urged stakeholders to intensify efforts in mobilizing domestic resources for tuberculosis, stressing that ending TB in Nigeria requires not only machines and medication but also human, financial, technical, and political resources.

As the global and national champion for TB, Senator Tinubu assured that she will continue to advocate and lead the fight to end TB in Nigeria by 2030. She commended the Coordinating Minister of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, for his commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s health system and advancing the national TB response.

The First Lady expressed appreciation to the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria for ensuring the judicious utilization of resources mobilized for TB, the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Program (NTBLCP), and all stakeholders for their tireless work. She emphasized the importance of partnership and collaboration in the fight against TB, saying, “Let us continue to stand shoulder to shoulder in this fight. “Together we will build a Nigeria where no life is lost to tuberculosis, where health is not a privilege but a right, and where our hope is both renewed and fulfilled.”

The commissioning of the new TB diagnostic machines marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s fight against tuberculosis. With the support of stakeholders and the commitment of the First Lady, Nigeria is one step closer to achieving its goal of ending TB by 2030.

In her goodwill message, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, described the First Lady’s donation as a “bold and strategic response” to Nigeria’s tuberculosis burden, especially among vulnerable communities.

She noted that the new machine would strengthen early detection and expand access to life-saving services across the FCT.

“For us in the FCT, this intervention is a welcome boost to our ongoing efforts to curb infectious diseases, promote community health, and expand the reach of our diagnostic capabilities, especially in underserved communities”.