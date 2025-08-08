NNPC Retail Ltd sacks erring pump attendant in Ikorodu

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The management of NNPC Retail Limited has taken strong exception to a recent incident where a pump attendant at one of its filling stations was caught on video attempting to cheat a customer.

In a press release issued Friday, the management stated that, this was informed by a thorough investigation, and the company has identified the station involved as one located in Ikorodu, Lagos.

It read in part: “NNPC Retail Limited has taken decisive action against the individuals involved, in line with its sanction grid. The actions taken include: The pump attendant involved has been terminated, and the Station Manager has been suspended pending further investigation; also, a formal warning letter has been issued to the Dealer, cautioning them to ensure strict adherence to the company’s operational standards”.

The release also states that “NNPC Retail Limited wishes to reiterate its commitment to providing exceptional customer service, built on the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability. The company assures its valued customers that it will not tolerate any behavior that compromises these values.

“The company appreciates the vigilance of the public and encourages customers to report any incidents of misconduct or irregularities at its filling stations through the designated customer service channels. NNPC Retail Limited assures its customers of prompt action in response to such reports.

“NNPC Retail Limited remains committed to upholding the highest standards of customer service and operational integrity across its network of filling stations.

“The company’s swift action in this matter demonstrates its resolve to maintain a customer-centric approach and ensure that its stations operate in accordance with its values”.