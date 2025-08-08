NLC condemns arrest of Sowore, says no ordinary citizen is safe tomorrow

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the continued harassment and frequent arrests of civil rights activist Omoyele Sowore, saying no Nigerian is safe tomorrow as a result of such occurrences.

Sowore was detained on Wednesday after honouring an invitation by the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit.

But NLC, in a statement signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, on Thursday, said the arrest and harassment portend a very present danger to the nation’s democracy, calling for the immediate release of the activist.

The statement reads: “We strongly condemn the frequent arrest and long spells in detention of Sowore, a renowned civil rights activist. It is all the more unacceptable if he was injured in the course of his arrest, as it is being alleged.

“If Sowore has offended any big man or woman in government or has in any way offended the law, they should be bold enough to explore the legal options available, such as going to court, but certainly not to resort to this level of harassment. How many times has Sowore been arrested this year alone?

“Freedom of speech and freedom of association are some of the inalienable rights guaranteed by our constitution and it is only fit and proper that the government is seen to respect these citizen rights.

“The NLC warns that silence in the face of such repression is complicity. If the state can arbitrarily detain Sowore today, no journalist, no trade unionist, no activist, and no ordinary citizen is safe tomorrow.

We cannot allow Nigeria to slide back into the dark days of dictatorship, where fear replaces freedom and dissent is met with brute force.

“It soils the image of the government before its citizens and the international community when it behaves in a way that suggests that it is above the law.

“We are duty-bound to not only alert the nation to the inherent dangers of government observing these rights in breach but to point out the consequences of an observance in breach. Government, like all the other citizens should be law-abiding, not when it suits it but unconditionally.

“Irrespective of what anyone may think, Sowore has become a moral compass we can ill-afford to treat with levity.

“Accordingly, we demand therefore, the immediate and unconditional release of Omoyele Sowore; an end to the harassment and intimidation of activists and all voices of dissent; full adherence to the rule of law and constitutional guarantees of free speech and assembly.

“The NLC stands in solidarity with all victims of repression and reaffirms its commitment to defending the rights of the working class and the oppressed.

Nigeria should not descend into a police state. Strengthened Justice and Democracy is good for all!”.

