NCAA petitions AGF, IGP to investigate, prosecute Kwam1

‎The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the incident involving a musician, King Wasiu Ayinde, and a domestic airline, ValueJet.

‎This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of NCAA on Thursday in Abuja.

‎The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, reportedly disrupted standard operational procedures and raised concerns over passenger conduct and airline safety protocols.

The statement said preliminary reports revealed that during a scheduled ValueJet flight VK201, Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, was allegedly involved in actions that violated the Nigerian Civil Aviation regulations.

‎”While full details of the incident are still being compiled, the NCAA has emphasised the importance of upholding aviation safety standards and ensuring accountability, regardless of the parties involved.

‎”In a letter addressed to both the Attorney-General and the Inspector-General of Police, the NCAA called for a comprehensive criminal investigation and the initiation of appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 supra and all other applicable laws.

“Director-General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, has also issued an advisory to Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), urging immediate consideration and institution of a No-Fly List for K1 De Ultimate(on any commercial flight), pending outcome of official investigations,” the statement said.

‎It noted that the advisory was in line with global aviation standards that prioritise the safety of passengers, crew and airline operations.

‎”The NCAA reiterates its commitment to ensuring that no individual, regardless of their status or public image, undermines the integrity of our aviation industry as passengers are held to the same standards of behaviour and compliance within Nigeria’s airspace.

‎”Further updates will be provided as investigations progresses,” the statement added. (NAN)