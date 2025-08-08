Mbah approves ₦30m for teachers training

..as Enugu sets to train 1,000 STVSMB educators this August

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

In a bold stride toward revitalizing technical education in Enugu State, His Excellency, Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has approved the sum of ₦30 million for the training and upskilling of 1,000 teachers under the Science, Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board (STVSMB).

The capacity-building workshop, scheduled for August 2025, will take place at the Enugu State College of Education (Technical), ESCET, and is anchored under the state’s “Train-the-Trainers” initiative—a flagship component of Enugu’s education reform blueprint aimed at transforming learning through modern pedagogy and hands-on technical proficiency.

The announcement was made by Dr. Amaka Ngene, Executive Chairman of STVSMB, during an emergency management meeting held at the board’s headquarters, which had all Heads of Departments and Directors in attendance.

“This training is a game-changer,” Dr. Ngene emphasized. “Our goal is to ensure that the teachers shaping the minds and skills of tomorrow’s workforce are equipped with the latest methods, tools, and innovations.

All departments must finalize preparations immediately to kick off without delay.”

The Workshop Focus Areas Include: Technical Pedagogy & Hands-On Instruction, Curriculum Modernization for STEM & TVET, Digital Literacy & Smart Classroom Tools, Innovation in Skills Development and Safety Protocols & Workshop Management

The Train-the-Trainers program will develop Master Teachers who will, in turn, cascade their knowledge across hundreds of Science and Technical colleges across the state.

From Policy to Practice: The Mbah Effect

This latest intervention adds to a growing list of reforms under the Mbah administration’s “Disruptive Education Agenda”, which has prioritized: Smart Green Schools, Professional Teacher Categorization, Unified Education Data Management, Digital Literacy for Educators and Students.

“This is not just training; it is a statewide strategy to make our vocational education system globally competitive,” Dr Ngene added, applauding the governor’s continued investment in human capital”

In conclusion, All STVSMB departments are directed to conclude logistics and participant coordination without delay.

Further details on training schedules and facilitation will be released by the board in the coming days.

