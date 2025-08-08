23.5 C
Lagos
August 8, 2025
Trending now

TB diagnostic machines commissioned in Abuja to enhance rapid detection

FCTA initiates procurement process for waste mgt contracts

NLC condemns arrest of Sowore, says no ordinary citizen is safe tomorrow

2027 Poll: INEC resumes nationwide Continuous Voter Registration August 18

Mbah approves ₦30m for teachers training

EFCC arrests 55 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun hotel raid

FG launches agribusiness initiative for ex-combatants, conflict-affected communities

Enugu State launches statewide free digital literacy training for teachers ahead of…

LP accuses INEC of partisanship for allegedly backing Obi, Ajaero

JANDOR extols Lagos APC chairman, Ojelabi on his birthday

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Mbah approves ₦30m for teachers training

by Peter Anayo093

..as Enugu sets to train 1,000 STVSMB educators this August

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

In a bold stride toward revitalizing technical education in Enugu State, His Excellency, Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has approved the sum of ₦30 million for the training and upskilling of 1,000 teachers under the Science, Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board (STVSMB).

The capacity-building workshop, scheduled for August 2025, will take place at the Enugu State College of Education (Technical), ESCET, and is anchored under the state’s “Train-the-Trainers” initiative—a flagship component of Enugu’s education reform blueprint aimed at transforming learning through modern pedagogy and hands-on technical proficiency.

The announcement was made by Dr. Amaka Ngene, Executive Chairman of STVSMB, during an emergency management meeting held at the board’s headquarters, which had all Heads of Departments and Directors in attendance.

“This training is a game-changer,” Dr. Ngene emphasized. “Our goal is to ensure that the teachers shaping the minds and skills of tomorrow’s workforce are equipped with the latest methods, tools, and innovations.

All departments must finalize preparations immediately to kick off without delay.”

The Workshop Focus Areas Include: Technical Pedagogy & Hands-On Instruction, Curriculum Modernization for STEM & TVET, Digital Literacy & Smart Classroom Tools, Innovation in Skills Development and Safety Protocols & Workshop Management

The Train-the-Trainers program will develop Master Teachers who will, in turn, cascade their knowledge across hundreds of Science and Technical colleges across the state.

From Policy to Practice: The Mbah Effect

This latest intervention adds to a growing list of reforms under the Mbah administration’s “Disruptive Education Agenda”, which has prioritized: Smart Green Schools, Professional Teacher Categorization, Unified Education Data Management, Digital Literacy for Educators and Students.

“This is not just training; it is a statewide strategy to make our vocational education system globally competitive,” Dr Ngene added, applauding the governor’s continued investment in human capital”

In conclusion, All STVSMB departments are directed to conclude logistics and participant coordination without delay.

Further details on training schedules and facilitation will be released by the board in the coming days.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Seplat Energy, Channels Academy Train Additional 50 Journalists in Abuja

Editor

Glamour, Glitz, as Expert, Others Shower Encomiums on Prof. Gwarzo  at  Inaugural Public Lecture

Editor

Why Labour is threatening industrial disharmony in Unity schools

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO