Makinde, COAS others bid Late Ibadan monarch , Oba Olakulehin farewell

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

It was a day of tributes, commendation for the life of the late Ibadan foremost monarch, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakunlehin, who lived for his people and the socio-economic development of Ibadanland.

The state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, along with other dignitaries, gathered on Friday to pay their last respect for their beloved oba at the final burial ceremony of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin in Ibadan

A week-long burial ceremony was rounded off with a Church service at the Cathedral of Saint Peters Aremo in Ibadan North East local government.

The deceased, having retired as Major in the Nigerian Army was given a befitting Military honour with the presentation of Nigerian flag as well firing of gunshots signalling his final departure.

In his sermon, the Diocesan Bishop, Anglican Communion, Ibadan North Diocese , Right Rev’d Dr. Williams Aladekugbe, admonished congregants to be mindful of the life they live noting that on the last day all mortals will give account of their stewardship.

Quoting copiously from 2. Cor 5:10, the Cleric said, ‘Let us be careful the life we live and as well be weary of judging others especially when you don’t have all the facts.

‘Take heed that you don’t spend your today in any way that may ruin your tomorrow but remember that all of us will give account to our creator.

In his eulogies, the Cleric described the late monarch as a leader of grace with heart full of compassion.

‘His Imperial, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, was a leader of grace with heart full of compassion. He was a great father of all in Ibadanland and he stood tall as a harbinger of inclusiveness and fatherhood.

‘Kabiyesi was a devoted Christian and had been a powerful force in every one of his subjects’ life, imparting strong values and generosity.

‘During his reign, he ensured that all residents within his domain enjoyed very peaceful co-existence. Ibadanland and environs similarly witnessed unprecedented development.

‘The traditional institution in the land also experienced transformation that has moved the institution to greater height.

‘Kabiyesi’s departure is certainly an irreparable loss, but our conviction is that he lived well a life full of legacies, a life dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

In another development, the Cleric has described the politicians’ early campaign for 2027 General election as well those promising to spend only one time in office as nothing but desperation.

‘It is very disturbing that while our Government needed to settle and address the myriads of problems facing our country, some politicians have been talking about 2027.

‘This is a disgrace to governance, abuse of the people’s mandate and reckless disregard for the concerns of the people.

As far back as less than two years of President Tinubu in office, shameless politicians have been talking about 2027 instead of focusing on the delivery of good governance. And now it is even worse.

‘Let me say that any politician bargaining for only one term is a sign of desperation.

It will not work. It is also a sign of desperation when you see leaders in their own rights carrying plates, serving food at parties.

‘All these will not work. We plead with elected politicians to do the electorate good by concentrating on governance and service to the people and delay political intrigues and the likes till the last year of their term.

It is deeply regrettable that Nigeria has come to be characterized by insecurity and the life of people is not worth anything again.

The rate at which souls are being lost in various parts of our country, due to the activities of bandits, herdsmen, and other nefarious activities, must be a matter of concern to every sane person.

Whether it is in the north, middle belt, or the south, killings and waste of innocent lives appear to be one common denominator apart from poverty.

‘We appeal to our government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to rise to the occasion and stop the killings.

The figures that we now have of lost lives are very disturbing to read.

‘The primary duty of government is to protect the citizens. We plead with our government to invest in intelligence reporting, equipping the security outfits, and equipment that will enhance surveillance on the activities of these evil men all over the country.

Dignitaries in attendance include the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal, the Chief of Army Staff, General. Olufemi Oluyede represented General Officer Commanding, 2 Div. Major General Obinna Onubogun, Olubadan-in-Coucil led by Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes led by President General, Barr Ajeniyi Ajewole, and a host of others.

Oba Olakulehin died on July 7, 2025 at an undisclosed hospital in Ibadan. He was aged 90.