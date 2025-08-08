From Ashes to Hope: The Story of Zion Gate Orphanage that’s changing lives- One child at a time

INNOCENT ENETA

In a world numbed by indifference and drowning in statistics, it is easy to overlook the quiet tragedies that unfold daily. But somewhere in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, Nigeria, a woman is building a home that restores hope and a vision that guarantees the future of less-privileged citizens in the society. Her sacrifices sparkles true love and steadfast care for the weak, vulnerable, persecuted and abandoned. And inside it are the forgotten: the orphaned, the abandoned, the malnourished, the ones other homes rejected. Their only chance at life walks with a limp, wears a healing smile, and carries a torch lit by near-death experiences. She bears the burden alone – no goverment subvention and no form of support from any tier of government or agencies. Her name is H.E., Chief Dr. Mrs. Princess Kaima Mozie-Udeonu- an icon of compassion carved out of tragedy, burning with empathy, and driven by a divine calling.

*The Divine Call Borne of Fire and Ashes:

Princess Kaima didn’t stumble upon this selfless sacrificial and uneasy journey – she was thrust into it by forces beyond her control. Once a respected Protocol Officer at the National Assembly and an executive in the entertainment industry, her life changed after surviving not one, but two catastrophic accidents.

The first: a fiery car crash where she was the *only survivor out of 18 passengers.

The second: an airborne disaster in Dana Air where a plane’s engine caught fire in the middle of the flight.

Both accidents could have claimed her. But, instead, the Nigerian version of Mother Theresa was saved for the assignment of saving millions of abandoned orphans all over the world, while the tragedies have, indeed, redefined her.

> “God preserved me, and I knew it was for a reason. I was not meant to just survive – I was meant to save unfortunate and rejected orphans.”

So, in 2015, she resigned from comfort and power, and embraced the cross of humanitarian service.

*The Boy Called King David: A Story That Should Break You:

When King David was brought to Zion Gate Orphanage, he wasn’t a boy. He was a shadow. Skin taut over bones, too weak to cry, too malnourished to smile. He had been rejected by different orphanages – his condition being “too critical.” But, Princess Kaima saw not what he was – but what he could become, Likewise the girl, Angela, the minister of finance to be.

She took them in. Nursed them. Prayed over them. Fed them with love, food, and dignity.

Today, King David and Angela are thriving. Their cheeks are full. Their laughter are contagious. Their presence lights up the home.

> “Every time I see King David running, I remember why God arrested me for social service,” Princess Kaima says. “Every child is a divine assignment.”

*Zion Gate: A Place for the Broken, the Bruised, and the Brave:

Zion Gate is not your typical orphanage. It is a last refuge for children no one else will touch- orphans with disabilities, trauma, disease, or no known past. Here, they are not hidden. They are healed.

Some are now in the university, some in Federal Government Colleges.

Four are attending the prestigious Nigeria Military School.

Many attend private institutions because “ they deserve the best” Kaima insists.

She pays tuition fees. Feeds 1070 children across the world. Houses them in a cramped hostel because the grand mansion she built for them was *illegally seized in a land dispute.

“I built everything with my hands- borehole, interlocking tiles, doors, sewages, NEPA installation etc even the school bus and my car. But, they came like a thief, no court order, and threw 70 orphans here out of the Orphanage.”

The trauma of that night still echoes in the psyche of the children.

*Where Are the Helpers? When Justice Sleeps and the Church Is Silent:

She has reached out to churches. No response.

To local governments and government agencies. Minimal support.

To influential individuals. Silence.

Even Davido, Nigeria’s musical icon known for supporting orphanages on his birthday anniversaries, has skipped Zion Gate twice.

Despite being a duly registered Orphanage with two branches in Nigeria (Onitsha and Mararaba), Kaima never received the promised support.

> *“We applied, followed due process… but we were ignored again. Are our children invisible?” No!

Yet, she presses on.

Can all Nigerians join us to beg out kind-hearted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release the funds donated from overseas for the upkeep, welfare, education and full development of these once abandoned 1070 orphans under her direct care?

Beyond Orphans: A Holistic Mission for Society’s Rejected

Zion Gate isn’t just about orphans. It’s a beacon for:

* **Widows, giving capital, training, and dignity.

* *Drug addicts, rehabilitated and reintegrated.

* Youths, empowered through skills and counseling.

Princess Kaima runs nine organisations, all geared toward healing the body, mind, and spirit. She has turned pain into purpose and her personal scars into a global mission.

*The Woman Behind the Mission:The Making of a Global Philanthropist:

Born in Ichi town, Anambra State, Kaima is not just a nurturer; she’s a builder. A woman of steel clothed in velvet. A mother to the motherless and 100% a detribalised and patriotic Nigerian. A visionary who turned her grief into grace and undiluted charity.

She founded:

* Zion Gate Orphanage and Charity Homes (Onitsha & Mararaba)

* Princess Kaima Mozie Udeonu Foundation

* Zion Gate Youth Empowerment and Rehabilitation Initiative

* Kamsi Global Group of Companies

* And many more.

Her work has earned her *international acclaim, including:

* Humanitarian Doctoral Fellowship (2022)

* African Women in Leadership Humanitarian Award (2023)

* World Peace Ambassador recognition in Accra (2023 & 2024)

* NDLEA commendation for advocacy against drug abuse

* Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Nasarawa State commendation for excellence

Yet, she says, “Awards don’t feed the children.”

The Most Painful Chapter: The Illegal Eviction

Her biggest heartbreak remains the eviction from the property she transformed from bushland to a haven. A shady court case. No enforcement order. No compensation. Children sare leeping on the floor. A *school bus was impounded. Her private cars are rusting in court custody.

> “I saw my children cry. They were afraid. The house I built with my sweat – gone overnight.”

And through it all, *she did not stop.

What You Can Do: The Need is Desperate

Zion Gate needs:

* Accommodation – a permanent, safe space

* Legal aid- to reclaim stolen property and vehicles

* Food and medical support

* Educational sponsorship

This is not a plea for pity. It is a demand for justice.

> “I don’t need millions to live. I need millions to help them live,” Kaima says.

Contact Zion Gate Orphanage

🌍 https://ziongateorphanageandcharityfoundation.org/

📧 contact@ziongateorphanageandcharityfoundation.org

📞 +234 803 301 7760 | +234 915 454 4846 | +234 902 617 6737 | +234 808 738 9697

Final Word: Will You Be the One?

This is not just a story about an orphanage.

It is a story about our humanity.

It is about a woman who has seen death and chose to give life.

About children who have every reason to give up-but still smile.

And about you-the reader-with the power to change the ending.

Will you ignore it like others have?

Or will you become the turning point in a child’s life?

Because in a world full of abandoned dreams, Zion Gate is still building hope-one rescued child at a time.