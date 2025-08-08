Five injured as truck collides with commercial bus at Lagos-Apapa Expressway

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Five individuals were critically injured today during an auto-crash involving a fully laden Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) tanker truck, registration number T28128LA, and a commercial Volkswagen T4 bus, bearing registration number GGE 526 YG at Toyota Bus Stop, directly opposite the Guardian newspaper headquarters, inward Oshodi, Lagos-Apapa Expressway.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

Taofiq further disclosed that LASTMA officers executed an urgent, precise and seamless rescue operation in the aftermath of a devastating vehicular collision

According to him, the catastrophic incident unfolded amid the dense congestion of peak-hour traffic.

Preliminary findings by security operatives from Oloto Police Station revealed that the PMS-laden tanker, travelling at excessive speed, suffered a sudden brake failure.

In a desperate bid to avert impending disaster, the driver lost all operational control, resulting in a ferocious collision with the moving, fully loaded commercial bus — an impact of such violent intensity that it left multiple occupants grievously injured.

The collision inflicted severe injuries upon five individuals — two males, three females, including the bus driver — all of whom were rescued alive through the decisive, swift, and highly professional intervention of LASTMA operatives.

Acting with commendable precision, the rescue team secured the accident scene, extracted the injured, and mitigated the risk of secondary hazards.

One critically injured passenger was conveyed to a nearby medical facility by a courageous Good Samaritan, while ambulances from the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency’s Rescue Unit (LRU) transported the remaining four victims for immediate medical treatment.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed profound sympathy to the victims and conveyed heartfelt wishes for their full and speedy recovery.

He issued an admonition to operators of articulated and heavy-duty vehicles, particularly tanker driver,s to maintain their machinery in flawless mechanical condition, with meticulous emphasis on the integrity of braking systems, to prevent avoidable tragedies of this magnitude.

Mr. Bakare-Oki further condemned the brazen disregard for statutory speed limits, which are conspicuously signposted along Lagos highways, stressing that adherence could have significantly reduced the severity of the calamity.

Bakare-Oki urged truck owners to institutionalise rigorous and continuous training and retraining programmes for their drivers, underscoring that the sanctity of human life must remain the paramount consideration in all road transport operations.

The public is hereby reminded that in any traffic-related emergency, the LASTMA Emergency Toll-Free Hotline 080000527862 remains operational at all times for immediate intervention and assistance.