FG launches agribusiness initiative for ex-combatants, conflict-affected communities

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), has launched an ambitious agribusiness and livelihood empowerment initiative titled Seeds for Hope, in an effort to foster sustainable peace and economic recovery in Nigeria’s conflict-affected regions.

The programme, developed in collaboration with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), was officially unveiled on Wednesday during a high-level donors and stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.

Designed to strengthen Nigeria’s non-kinetic counter-terrorism strategies, Seeds for Hope aims to economically empower former combatants, widows, and vulnerable members of conflict-impacted communities through agriculture and livelihood support.

It is part of a push by the federal government to consolidate peace and prevent a relapse into violence by addressing the socioeconomic drivers of extremism.

Speaking at the event, Adamu Laka, National Coordinator of the NCTC, said the initiative reflects a shift from strictly military responses to more holistic, community-based interventions.

“Sustainable peace and security cannot be achieved through kinetic response alone,

Strategies that empower individuals and restore livelihoods are essential to building lasting peace and preventing the resurgence of extremist ideologies”, Laka emphasized.

According to Laka, the programme will support beneficiaries, particularly ex-combatants from the government’s Disarmament, Deradicalization, and Reintegration (DDR) programme, by providing farmland access, high-quality agricultural inputs, technical training, mentorship, and market linkages.

He noted that the initiative builds on the gains of Operation Safe Corridor, a rehabilitation programme that has graduated over 2,600 former fighters at its Mallam Sidi facility in Gombe State.

Over 300 individuals are currently undergoing rehabilitation, with more insurgents and bandits from the North-West and North-Central expressing interest in surrendering.

“The real challenge lies in ensuring sustainable reintegration. Without viable economic pathways, the risk of relapse into extremist networks remains high”, he cautioned.

Laka pointed to World Bank data, which shows that growth in the agriculture sector is at least twice as effective at reducing poverty as growth in other sectors, a rationale behind the strategic focus on agribusiness.

Six states have already expressed readiness to host the pilot phase of Seeds for Hope, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with IITA on May 20. Laka appealed to donors and development agencies to support the initiative’s scale-up and regional expansion.

“This stakeholders’ meeting is a platform to share our vision, present our strategy, and explore partnership pathways. With your support, this initiative can become a model for regional replication”, he said.

Also speaking, Hon. Sadiq Tafida, Chairman of the House Committee on Peace Building and Social Cohesion, pledged the National Assembly’s full legislative support for the programme.

He described the NCTC-IITA collaboration as a “transformative step” in addressing the root causes of insecurity.

“Security is not achieved by military means alone, but by tackling the socioeconomic vulnerabilities that extremists exploit.

“Through these efforts, we aim to create a pathway to dignity, self-reliance, and hope”, Tafida stated.

He urged both public and private sector actors to align efforts and resources, warning that no single institution can effectively tackle the complex challenge of violent extremism in isolation.

In his remarks, Abdoulaye Tahirau, Deputy Director-General of IITA, described Seeds for Hope as a movement dedicated to restoring dignity, reconciliation, and growth in post-conflict communities.

> “The initiative will introduce high-quality seeds, offer training to farmers, and help build resilient value chains.

“We believe agriculture is a powerful force for recovery and inclusive development.

This initiative will not only plant seeds in the soil, but also sow hope and opportunity in the hearts of people”, Tahirau said.

