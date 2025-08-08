FCTA initiates procurement process for waste mgt contracts

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced the procurement process for awarding contracts for waste collection, evacuation, and disposal in satellite towns.

This development was disclosed by the Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Abdulkadir Zulkifku, during a waste evacuation exercise in Karu, within the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

He explained that the previous contracts for waste management in the area expired in April, prompting the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to direct the clearing of dump sites as a temporary measure.

The STDD is currently undertaking a procurement process to award new contracts, ensuring effective waste management in the satellite towns.

The waste evacuation exercise is being carried out under the supervision of the STDD, with the aim of bridging the gap between the expiration of the previous contracts and the award of new ones.

The exercise is expected to extend to other areas, including Karshi, and potentially other Area Councils.

“The Honorable Minister instructed me and has given me the direct order to come and start evacuating the waste across this Nyanya Axis down to Karshi.

And we are hoping that after, we are still going to look at other area councils, because our main function is to intervene in the critical areas in terms of waste evacuation in the Satellite Towns,” Zulkiflu said.

“So the main purpose of this waste evacuation is that, you know, initially there have been contracts going on here for the duration of three years.

I think the contract was awarded in 2022 and the contract expired this year in April.

“So we are now carrying out another procurement process for the new award of contracts.

And part of the measure the Honourable Minister pointed out is that we should take to bridge the gap between the procurement process and the award of new contracts that will come.

“And as you can see here, the waste evacuation is taking place, not under any contractor, but under the watch of the Satellite Towns Development Department, FCTA,” he said.

The Coordinator expressed concerns about the health hazards posed by the waste collection points, which are often overcrowded and unsanitary.

He suggested that the FCT Minister consider removing these collection points altogether, in collaboration with the Area Councils, to mitigate the health risks to residents.

“As you can see, this place is designated as a collection point.

A collection point is a place where all the dumps around a particular area can be brought and kept. And as you can see, we don’t have enough space.

“After every one or two minutes, you see people coming here to dump refuse.

It would be very nice if this kind of place, in fact, if it can be totally removed, that would go a long way. But we are going to appeal to the Honourable Minister to look into that, in collaboration with the Area Councils.

“Because we are looking at the health aspect of the populace around the area. Because this is very, very hazardous. But if there are other alternatives, we can link it up with the Honorable Minister in collaboration with the Area Council,” he stated.

The FCTA’s initiative to award new contracts for waste management is a step towards improving waste disposal services in the satellite towns.

The waste evacuation exercise demonstrates the administration’s commitment to addressing the issue, and the proposed removal of waste collection points could help mitigate health risks to residents.

