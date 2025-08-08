Enugu’s outsourcing revolution kickstarts now

23.4 C
by Peter Anayo0115

COSMAS  CHUKWU, Enugu

 

Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and driven by the Enugu SME Center / Office of Digital Economy, in partnership with Turing Tech, we are proud to launch Project Turing — a game-changing pathway to global tech careers from right here in Enugu.

Imagine training for 12 months in world-class Full Stack Software Engineering without taking any loan upfront… and walking straight into a guaranteed remote or hybrid tech job earning $1,500 per month (₦2.4M) from Day 1 after training.

With just ₦400,000 as your commitment fee, you’ll access:

– Elite, globally benchmarked training

– Mentorship from international industry leaders

– Guaranteed job placement through Turing Tech’s global outsourcing network

Your Career Path:

– Year 1*: Take home ₦1,066,666.67 monthly (₦12,800,000 annually) while repaying your training and placement fees

Year 2 & Beyond: Earn ₦2,280,000 monthly (₦27,360,000 annually) — and keep growing, provided you maintain performance

This is more than training — it’s an outsourcing revolution designed to curb “Japa syndrome” by bringing global opportunities to our talented youths in Enugu.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

