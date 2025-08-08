Enugu State launches statewide free digital literacy training for teachers ahead of Smart Green Schools rollout

— A bold leap into the digital future of education

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize public education and prepare educators for the 21st-century learning experience, the Enugu State Government, through the Ministry of Education and the Center for Experiential Learning and Innovation (CELI), has officially launched a free online Intermediate Digital Literacy Training Course for all teachers across the state.

This initiative comes as part of the state’s broader “Smart Teacher, Smart School” readiness program, which aims to fully digitize teaching practices in preparation for the historic rollout of the Enugu Smart Green Schools this September.

The Program which is titled Intermediate Digital Literacy for Adults: Teacher Edition, is 100% online, Self-paced, and free.

The program is for all teachers in Enugu State, both Public and Private schools.

Teachers are expected to enroll using their Gmail accounts and input their full legal names to ensure proper accreditation and certification upon course completion.

This training is not just another professional development program—it is a strategic investment in Enugu State’s vision to lead education innovation in Nigeria.

By equipping its educators with essential digital competencies, the state ensures they are prepared to deliver technology-enhanced, student-centered learning in the soon-to-be-commissioned Smart Green Schools.

The Center for Experiential Learning and Innovation (CELI), the driving force behind this initiative, is focused on hands-on, real-world learning solutions. This course is aligned with CELI’s mission to foster an ecosystem of digitally fluent educators who can harness technology to inspire and engage young learners.

“Our goal is clear—every teacher in Enugu State must be digitally ready to shape the future of learning.

This is a defining moment. Our children deserve it. Our teachers deserve it. And Enugu is proud to lead the way.” says Prof Ndubueze L. Mbah, Commissioner for Education, Enugu State.

This training is aimed at: enhancing classroom engagement through tech tools, preparation for seamless integration into Smart Schools, certification upon completion and flexibility for busy teaching schedules.

Teachers are encouraged to act fast and enroll immediately, as digital fluency will be a key requirement for Smart School deployment this September.

