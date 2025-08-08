23.5 C
Lagos
August 8, 2025
Trending now

EFCC arrests 55 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun hotel raid

FG launches agribusiness initiative for ex-combatants, conflict-affected communities

Enugu State launches statewide free digital literacy training for teachers ahead of…

LP accuses INEC of partisanship for allegedly backing Obi, Ajaero

JANDOR extols Lagos APC chairman, Ojelabi on his birthday

Deputy Speaker, CFR, being received, presents with a souvenir by VC of…

Nigeria’s money supply drops 1.2% to N117.5 trn in June

WAEC withdraws 2025 WASCCE results, orders candidates to recheck results

Skills acquisition: Sanwo-Olu tutors youths on perseverance as 5,411 fresh graduands emerge

Mbah’s Secondary School Games kick – off in Enugu

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Enugu State launches statewide free digital literacy training for teachers ahead of Smart Green Schools rollout

by Peter Anayo049

— A bold leap into the digital future of education

 

COSMAS  CHUKWU, Enugu 

 

In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize public education and prepare educators for the 21st-century learning experience, the Enugu State Government, through the Ministry of Education and the Center for Experiential Learning and Innovation (CELI), has officially launched a free online Intermediate Digital Literacy Training Course for all teachers across the state.

This initiative comes as part of the state’s broader “Smart Teacher, Smart School” readiness program, which aims to fully digitize teaching practices in preparation for the historic rollout of the Enugu Smart Green Schools this September.

The Program which is titled Intermediate Digital Literacy for Adults: Teacher Edition, is 100% online, Self-paced, and free.

The program is for all teachers in Enugu State, both Public and Private schools.

Teachers are expected to enroll using their Gmail accounts and input their full legal names to ensure proper accreditation and certification upon course completion.

This training is not just another professional development program—it is a strategic investment in Enugu State’s vision to lead education innovation in Nigeria.

By equipping its educators with essential digital competencies, the state ensures they are prepared to deliver technology-enhanced, student-centered learning in the soon-to-be-commissioned Smart Green Schools.

The Center for Experiential Learning and Innovation (CELI), the driving force behind this initiative, is focused on hands-on, real-world learning solutions. This course is aligned with CELI’s mission to foster an ecosystem of digitally fluent educators who can harness technology to inspire and engage young learners.

“Our goal is clear—every teacher in Enugu State must be digitally ready to shape the future of learning.

This is a defining moment. Our children deserve it. Our teachers deserve it. And Enugu is proud to lead the way.” says Prof Ndubueze L. Mbah, Commissioner for Education, Enugu State.

This training is aimed at: enhancing classroom engagement through tech tools, preparation for seamless integration into Smart Schools, certification upon completion and flexibility for busy teaching schedules.

Teachers are encouraged to act fast and enroll immediately, as digital fluency will be a key requirement for Smart School deployment this September.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Fagbemi faults suspension of LG chairmen, deputies by Edo Assembly

Editor

Rector congratulates Olorede as FEDPOFFA new Head of Communication Department

Editor

Tinubu appoints Chioma Awuzie substantive Rector, Fed Poly Oko

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO