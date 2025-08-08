Engr. Abdullahi Ramat appointed new NERC Chairman/CEO, awaits Senate confirmation

as Sanusi Garba’s tenure ends

Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat has been named the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), pending Senate confirmation, following the end of Chairman Sanusi Garba’s tenure, which expires later in 2025.

The development was confirmed to Advisors newsmen on Thursday by Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser to the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

Our checks revealed that outgoing NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba, was confirmed by the Senate on December 1, 2020, assumed office on December 3, 2020, and is expected to complete his five-year term by December 2025, in line with the defunct Electric Power Sector Reform Act, now the Electricity Act, 2023.

Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat, based on available data, brings to the role over 15 years of progressive experience in Nigeria’s energy sector, with a strong focus on regulatory governance, power sector transformation, and technology-driven innovation.

A licensed electrical engineer and holder of a PhD in Strategic Management, Dr. Ramat has led significant reforms in both the public and private sectors, championing sustainability, digital modernization, and stakeholder alignment across Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape.

Key Achievements and Experience:

Grid Modernization: Successfully deployed smart grid and IoT technologies, reducing infrastructure costs by 40%.

Policy Innovation: Introduced Nigeria’s first blockchain-powered e-governance system in Kano, leading to a 300% increase in LGA revenue.

Leadership Excellence: Served as Managing Director of KASMA and Executive Chairman of Ungogo LGA, where he pioneered reforms in energy management, revenue optimization, and infrastructure efficiency.

Core Competencies:

Regulatory Governance (Licensing, Compliance, Tariffs)

Power Sector Reforms (Grid Upgrades, Renewables, PPPs)

Technological Innovation (Smart Metering, Blockchain, e-Governance)

Strategic Leadership (Institutional Reform, Stakeholder Engagement)

Career Highlights:

Executive Chairman, Ungogo LGA (2021–2024)

Launched a blockchain-based e-ID platform with over 25,000 users.

Digitized local revenue systems, achieving a 300% increase.

Developed LURA software to curb asset vandalism.

Managing Director, KASMA (2019–2020)

Retrofitted over 15,000 public streetlights with smart LEDs, saving ₦250 million annually.

Facilitated licensing for the Tiga Independent Power Project (IPP).

Advanced energy efficiency in state infrastructure projects.

Director, AG Ramat Global Electrical/Electronics Ltd (2010–Present)

Led advisory services on tariff structuring and compliance for state utilities.

Implemented smart metering initiatives that cut revenue losses by 30%.

Academic & Technical Engagement:

Adjunct Lecturer in Energy Policy and Strategic Management at Kano State Polytechnic and Al-Istiqama University.

Trained in Civic Leadership at Harvard (YALI), Power Transmission at Gonzaga University, and Microsoft Azure Solutions Architecture.

Education:

PhD in Strategic Management – Lincoln University College

M.Tech in Electronics & Telecommunications – Jodhpur National University

B.Eng in Electrical Engineering – Bayero University Kano

Policy Contributions & Recognition:

Translated the Renewed Hope Manifesto into Hausa, reaching over 2 million citizens.

Designed the ERP system adopted by NERC as a policy case study.

Chaired the Technical Committee for the Tiga IPP licensing process.

Served as Kano State Representative on the NERC Consumer Forum (2019–2020).

Leadership Roles & Affiliations:

African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates

Chair, Technical Committee – Tiga IPP

Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers (MNSE)

Member, IEEE Smart Grid Community

Awards:

Top 50 Most Influential Global Leaders – 2022

Best Performing Local Government Chairman – 2023

Excellence in Engineering Advocacy – 2022

Also, President Tinubu also nominated two commissioners for the NERC.

They are Mr Abubakar Yusuf, Commissioner of Consumer Affairs and Dr Fouad Olayinka Animashun, Commissioner of Finance and Management Services.

All nominations are subject to Senate confirmation.

The commission’s acting chairman will continue to hold his position until the confirmation of the new chairman-designate.