EKEDC Emphasises Safety Practices and Infrastructure Protection Across its Network Operations.  

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to safety, infrastructure protection, and customer collaboration during a high-impact stakeholder forum held in the Lekki Business District.

The engagement, which drew a large turnout of residents and community leaders on the Lekki corridor, was led by EKEDC’s Acting CEO, Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh, represented by Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulkadir, General Manager, Revenue Cycle. The forum provided a platform for direct dialogue, immediate feedback, and shared solutions.

“This town hall creates a vital bridge between our customers and service providers,” said Momoh. “It brings us closer to the realities on the ground, so we can collectively address challenges and improve service delivery.”

Safety First: A Non-Negotiable Priority

EKEDC emphasized that safety remains central to its operations. Residents in flood-prone areas were urged to: Switch off circuit breakers during flooding, Ensure wires are properly insulated, Unplug appliances to prevent electrical hazards

Mrs. Momoh revealed that EKEDC has launched safety training programs, upgraded monitoring systems, and deployed new technologies to detect and prevent threats to its infrastructure.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do,” she said. “By protecting our network, we reduce risks and ensure more reliable electricity for all.”

With rising cases of energy theft and vandalism, EKEDC appealed to customers to take ownership of infrastructure protection. “Over 80% of those caught vandalizing our facilities are former employees dismissed for misconduct,” Momoh disclosed. “We urge the public to expose these criminal elements.” She encouraged the use of EKEDC’s confidential whistleblowing platforms and warned that tampering with electrical equipment poses life-threatening risks.

On the Infrastructure Upgrades & Metering Expansion plans, she is investing millions of naira in upgrading aging infrastructure, especially within the Lekki District. This includes replacing faulty transformers, outdated equipment and the addition of new feeders on the coastal line.

On metering, Band A customers in Lekki were among the beneficiaries of the MAF- Metering scheme under the FG funded Meter Acquisition Fund.. Customers were urged to update their KYC information to facilitate installations. Addressing concerns about Band A tariffs, Mrs. Momoh assured customers of premium service delivery. “We’re committed to giving value for every naira paid,” she said. “But energy theft and non-payment remain major setbacks to stable supply.”

EKEDC has introduced a minimum payment policy requiring customers to settle at least 50% of their transformer’s total consumption before supply is restored.

Community Leaders Applaud EKEDC’s Efforts

Mr. Osas Airen, President of LECECODA (Orchid Road), praised EKEDC’s responsiveness and transparency. “We’ve seen tremendous change. This engagement shows EKEDC is listening and acting,” he said.

Alhaji Suleman Sanusi from Whitesands Community area in Lekki, commended the deployment of Rapid Response Teams and called for stronger community support to curb vandalism. “When we secure the infrastructure, we secure our comfort and economic growth,” Sanusi emphasized.

In closing, Mrs. Momoh highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at improving power supply under the Lekki district. She appealed for customer patience and support as these upgrades roll out in phases.