EFCC arrests 55 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun hotel raid

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Directorate, have arrested 55 individuals suspected of engaging in internet-related fraud activities.

The arrests were made during a sting operation carried out on Wednesday, July 6, 2025, at K Hotel, located in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to the EFCC, the operation was based on credible and actionable intelligence received about the suspects’ alleged involvement in various forms of cybercrime.

Among those arrested are Ogunniyi Oluwaseun, Babalola Ibrahim, Dada Qowiyu, Kunle Ajayi, Rufai Suleman, Babajide Shedrack, Oloyede Toheeb, Monday Joseph, Akinbode Babatunde, Oyedipe Michael, Adekunle Jeremiah, Mustapha Muyideen, Mike Opeyemi, Bale Abayomi, and Odukoya Samuel. Others include Joseph Oyegunle, Bakole Abayomi, Babalola Michael, Tajudeen Adeyemi, Ogunsola Habeeb, Amao Samson, Amuleya Matthew, Aroleyun Ifeoluwa, Babalola Ayomide, Popoola Oluwaloseyin, Mayowa Fasola, Muhammed Bahil, Asiru Qoyim, and Babatunde Qudus.

Additional suspects arrested in the raid are: Akande Ibrahim, Ojerinola Tumininu, Adedokun Hassan, Ogundele David, Opakunle Ayomide, Adeniyi Isreal, Yusuf Sikiru, Jimoh Olamilekan, Tosin Abiodun, Bamiduro Afeez, Lamina Usman, Bakare Farouq, Ilori Michael, Segun Titiloye, Anifowose Musa, Idowu Peter, Laisi Ibrahim, Olaofe Emmanuel, Akeem Obabunmi, Afolabi Michael, Afolabi Idris, Bamidele Ibrahim, Godwin Joshua, Adeeko Ayoola, Owoeye Kolawole, and Mutiu Olude.

Items recovered from the scene include six luxury vehicles, two locally-made pistols, one motorcycle, a large number of mobile phones and laptops, incriminating documents, and a staggering 89 unclaimed phones suspected to be linked to fraudulent activities.

Spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed that the suspects are currently in custody and have provided useful information to investigators.

He added that the commission is concluding arrangements to charge them in court as soon as investigations are completed.

The EFCC reiterated its commitment to intensifying the fight against cybercrime, which has become a growing threat to Nigeria’s economy and global image.

The agency urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to provide credible information that could aid its operations.

