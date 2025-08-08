Digital Transformation Alert: Schools in Enugu mandated to register on Statewide Education Portal or Risk Non-Compliance

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

In a landmark push to digitalize and harmonize student data management across the education sector, the Government of Enugu State, through the Ministry of Education and the Center for Experiential Learning and Innovation (CELI), has issued a mandatory directive to all schools within the state—Public, Mission-Run, and Private institutions—to complete registration and student onboarding on the official Enugu State School Portal not later than August 31st, 2025.

The directive, signed and affirmed by Prof. Ndubueze L. Mbah, Honourable Commissioner for Education, is part of the state’s wider education reform aimed at digitizing school operations, improving accountability, and ensuring accurate statewide student tracking using a Unified State Student Registration Number (USSSN).

Key benefits for registered schools include: Assignment of Unified State Student Registration Numbers (USSSNs), Upload of Continuous Assessment records for unified promotions, Seamless admission and transfer processing, Access to state-approved examination registration, including the 2025 Unified Exams.

Schools that fail to comply risk exclusion from critical state examinations and services.

This directive is addressed to all levels of education management in the state, including: Chairmen of STVSMB, PPSMB, ENSUBEB, Secretaries of Catholic, Anglican, and Methodist Education Commissions and Leaders of all Private School Proprietors Associations.

Commissioner Prof. Mbah reaffirmed that this policy is a pivotal move toward establishing data-driven education planning, equitable resource allocation, and statewide digital learning readiness in line with global standards.

“This is more than compliance—it is a leap into the future of education management in Enugu State,” he said, citing the state’s recent recognition under the Spencer Foundation Vision Grant as a sign of commitment to transformative educational leadership.