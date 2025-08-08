Blame APC govt for adopting harsh economic policies that inflict hardship on Nigerians – Dr Ahmed

National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Ajuji Ahmed has blamed the current economic situation in the country on the inability of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to weigh the precarious consequences of removing fuel subsidy and floating the Naira on Nigerians before adopting such economic policies.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Dr Ajuji Ahmed while bemoaning the frightening level of hardship across the country since the assumption of office by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noted that the situation could have been avoided if the President had consulted widely before embarking on such policies.

He spoke on early politicking by political parties, formation of coalitions, defection syndrome, state of the nation and other issues of national importance.

Excerpts:

Mr Chairman the nation has witnessed a number of politicians cross-carpeting from the opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while others are forming coalition on the platform of the African Democratic Party (ADC).

What is the stand of your party on this development?

Well, this is a pertinent question that has been asked again and again, but at the end of the day,we are very proud to run a party that is not crisis ridden, that is stable and that is Progressive.

Other parties, as you rightly pointed out,a re all in crisis, including APC., I understand they are going to have their NEC meeting shortly but everybody has been predicting one thing or the other is going to happen in that NEC meeting and that is how unstable the APC itself is.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is no longer the party that we all know it to be. It is indeed in deep crisis of existence.

Social Democratic Party (SDP), you can see how things are happening in there with suspensions and counter suspensions of their officials and Labour Party’ s (LP) is a well known crisis that they have been going through.

We here at NNPP, you know, we believe that for a committee of a country’s

politics to be stable, we need stable political parties and we hope that we will achieve the stability in the course of time .

We will be stable ourselves, so that we advance in governance and in the development of the country, economically and otherwise.

We also wish to tell you something that you already knew, we have our own headache here which we have practically overcome with one group of people saying that they represent NNPP., we knew that we are the constitutionally recognized one as the only NNPP that will field a candidate and so on and so forth.

We therefore regard them as mere agitators but within the NNPP itself there is absolutely no crisis at all. We don’t have any division within our NWC.

Our relationship with state government that we have is very stable and very cordial. Our relationship with our elected legislators at the state and federal levels are stable and cordial in virtually every aspect of our policies.

So, we are very proud of the achievements that we have made in making the party very stable.

As far as politicking is concerned, yes, you pointed out that we started early because what everybody is saying is that at one point that the ruling party should have concentrated on governance for at least three years before politicking begins, but here we are.

I think they have started their politicking even within the first year with their body language from day one.

So, there is nothing we can say about that except to try to work in calm waters no matter how unstable the sailing is.

We will contribute whatever we can to ensure the political stability of the country.

We have not started politicking unlike other parties and other coalition and so on but we know the bearing we are taking and at the end of the day, we believe that at the end of the day, we will know the correct thing to do.

We will like to know the position of your founder, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso in the party presently?

Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is the National leader of NNPP. He has been and he has always continued to be unless he tells us that he is resigning his leadership.

He is our leader and we are very proud of him, and the support that he garners for the party and the level of cooperation in terms of our duties and responsibilities. Even though we are not in conjunction with him but he gives us all the necessary support for every policy decision that we take.

What is the strength of your party in the National Assembly and state Assemblies and governance?

In terms of national elections, the most primary responsibility of a party is its spread and this spread will give it followership.

We are proud to say that we have state branches in all 36 states of the Federation and FCT. Within every state, we have offices in virtually every local government of the country.

We are trying to rebuild the party towards 2027 and that is why we are not inclined to make a lot of noise. We want to make our work peacefully and progressively and the time our strength is needed then we will definitely show our strength.

Some of us are worried that you only have Kano as your major catchment area. Is there any effort being made by your party to spread your tentacles to other states of the Federation?

We only happened to have won Kano and we knew what we recorded in terms of the closeness in winning Jigawa,Taraba and Kaduna and a few other states that I can’t mention to you right now. But we are proud of Kano and the popular saying across the country is that when you get Kano it’s like the equivalent of having about three states and it is true, because the number of local governments in Taraba and Adamawa and Gombe are less than the number of local governments in Kano.

So, we are proud to be in Kano and I assure you that in the next election, we will reflect our national character and not just in Kano.

We hope to win as many states as possible like any other political party and we believe that we will do so based on the strength in terms of spread.

So, we are very optimistic that we will make a difference in the next election.

One of your members in the National Assembly recently defected to APC. Giving this development, how many of your members are right now in the National and state Assemblies?

We won two Senatorial seats from Kano State and it is one of them that decided to decamp to APC.

Its a fair, free and open political ground and therefore, he has his reasons and preferences. We wish him the best of luck in APC. If he will ever get good luck in APC.

We maintain the others but I think we lost about two also and retained the others in the House of Representatives.

Still we maintain our close-nit members that we have in the National Assembly.

For instance I had late night meeting which allowed them. A meeting that started as if it will last for 30 minutes lasted throughout the night.

I believe that in the course of our discussion, the position of NNPP will be known in the ongoing constitutional amendment and so on and so forth.

The position of NNPP is going to be unique and the nation will know that even the public hearing that is going on.

We have consolidated our stand in terms of all the , key policy issues that the constitution wants to amend and we will make our position known and I believe that the rest of the country will be very proud of us in terms of the position that we are taking.

Do you have members in other state Assemblies?

Yes we have members in Bauchi and Taraba states and I tell you we won Bauchi and almost won Taraba but then the political system didn’t favour smaller parties.

Just because the bigger parties are always in the position of trying either to snatch the will of the people against smaller parties or swallow those members who have already been elected.

Prominent politicians are currently seeking for a common platform and people of like political ideology build a strong force to face the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of 2027 by way of coalition.

Are there members of your party who are thinking of joining the African Democratic Party (ADC)?

The coalition is ongoing and we are very much aware.

They have reached out to us severally but the coalition is not just one option that we have considered.

We definitely have the option of joining the coalition but if we are to join the coalition, we are going to join at the correct time .

I am not saying that others have rushed in, well that is their choice if they have rushed in but we will take our time and access our strength and what we can bring to the coalition if we make up our minds to join.

The other option that we have is like I told you since we have our branches in the 36 states of the country, we will access our strength and see if we can do it alone.

If we can not go it alone then we will decide to have coalition with the coalition or coalition with any other party to contest the 2027 election.

What is your assessment of the state of the nation?

You will hardly find a single Nigerian out over 200million Nigerians who is okay with the way the economy is being run.

I think the government got it wrong from day one and I think they are doing their best to wriggle out of a very precarious situation but the way and manner those policies were taken is making it very difficult even for themselves to either retrace themselves or to move on with positive results with the measures they have taken .

The reason is that if they had given some time for consultation or reached out for mobilisation it would have produced a different result.

But they went in unilaterally from day one on the inauguration day to announce very radical policies that will affect not just the economy but also the wellbeing of practically every citizen.

That is what is becoming very difficult to manage even by themselves.

There are two main policies that are creating this problem and they are the pillars that are creating the problems.

These are floating the Exchange rate. No country has done that.Infact United States couldn’t have done that in the manner that we have done it.

If you have not safeguarded your currency jealously, patriotically in other to be strong compared to other currencies across the world.

The other major pitfall is the sudden removal of the fuel subsidy. That also, to my mind, has not been well thought through.

If you remove the subsidy, I think one of the best ways to do it was to do it in the way that the government of Sani Abacha did.

You define what the subsidy is and redefine the proceeds that you are getting from the subsidy and those proceeds should now be housed in a special fund that will cushion the effect of the removal of the subsidy.

That has not been done as an example.

There are many other examples across the world economy that we should have borrowed but we haven’t done that and therefore it is like throwing the economy to the marines and sailors in the high sea so that it can go to wherever direction it can go.

That is what we are seeing right now.