ADC not a threat to ÀPC, it’s a splinter group -Gov. Sule

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja Bureau Chief

Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule, has insisted that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) cannot pose any serious threat to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, explaining that the party still remains the largest and strongest political organisation in Nigeria and Africa.

Engr. Sule described the ADC as a forum of split political organisations whose members are trying to grab power by all means even through the back door.

The governor made these remarks while speaking with newsmen on Friday during a solidarity visit to the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda at the party secretariat in Abuja.

When asked what he felt about the threat posed by the ADC, Governor Sule said: “I do not know much about ADC. Personally, I don’t pay attention to what other parties are doing, because I am more concerned about what my party is doing. Actually, from what I was told, the ADC is a split of other parties, not from our party and so if it is a split from another party, well, they are only getting weaker. So, as far as we are concerned, we are not worried about the party.

“We have never been worried about any opposition party. We have always been concerned about our strength and what we need to do in order to give back service to the good people of Nigeria. And I think that is what Mr. President has always done, and that is why all of us governors are doing what we can do best in our various states, in order to support our administration, and we have to continue to do that.”

The governor spoke extensively on how his administration hopes to return the state to its previous status as the food basket of the nation, despite the security challenges facing the state.

He stated that the recent visit of the Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari was to explore ways of reestablishing the agricultural dominance of the region in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to boost food security across the country and especially within the North-Central zone.

His wirds: “Well, first and foremost, we thank God Almighty that the insecurity challenges are not as big in Nasarawa State as it is elsewhere. Nasarawa State has been relatively peaceful. Our farmers have been able to go back to their farms in the past three years. You know our farmers have been having constant improvement in agriculture. That’s part of the motivation, in line with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda on agriculture and food security, that Nasarawa State decided to delve directly into agriculture itself.

“So, we acquired 10,000 hectares of land, last year. We cultivated and harvested 2,000 hectares of rice. This year, we cleared an additional 1,300 hectares. So, I think the minister wanted to come and see it for himself, and he expressed appreciation when he came.”

On the appointment of Professor Yilwatda as National Chairman of the APC, the governor expressed satisfaction with the choice, stating that it has been the desire and agitation of the northcentral zone for a long time now.

“Well, the new chairman actually is another Renewed Hope Agenda chairman, and he is coming at a time that somebody like him is needed. We, the people of the North Central, have been agitating for the return of the chairmanship to our zone for a long time. So, we have no complaint now, he is from our zone.

“Prof. recently visited Jos, where he was well received by all traditional institutions, religious institutions, youth, women and all the elders. So, that’s exactly what it is. He is beginning to reform the party throughout the country. Already, the party is strong. So, the party is just getting stronger with his presence, and that’s what we want to see,” Gov. Sule concluded.