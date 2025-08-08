2027 Poll: INEC resumes nationwide Continuous Voter Registration August 18

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced the nationwide resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections, beginning August 18, 2025.

This is as the commission revealed that it has received a total of 151 applications from associations seeking party registration.

The Commission, in a statement issued on Thursday, after its weekly meeting, confirmed that the CVR exercise will kick off with online pre-registration on August 18, while the in-person registration will commence a week later, on August 25.

It noted that both modes of registration, online and physical, will run concurrently for one year, concluding on August 30, 2026.

According to the Commission, the exercise will take place across 811 designated centres, including all 774 Local Government Areas, LGAs, as well as 37 State and FCT offices, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding national public holidays.

INEC said to enhance accessibility and ease for intending registrants, it has developed a CVR Live Locator to help citizens identify their nearest registration centres.

It added that the locator will go live on August 17, just a day before the resumption of the online registration, and will be accessible via https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/locator.

The Commission further disclosed that a comprehensive 38-page document, listing the addresses of all 811 physical registration centres has also been uploaded to its website and official platforms for public awareness.

INEC added that it has provided dedicated phone numbers for each state to act as help desks for individuals seeking further assistance or clarification regarding the process.

National Commissioner and Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Sam Olumekun, who signed the statement, assured Nigerians that the procedure for registration remains the same as in the previous CVR held in 2022.

Olumekun added that more detailed guidelines, including video tutorials, would be released by the Commission in the coming week to guide citizens through the registration process.

Meanwhile, INEC has disclosed that since its last update on July 23, 2025, it has received eight additional letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties, bringing the total number of requests so far to 151.

The details of the latest submissions, covering proposed party names, acronyms, logos, headquarters, and interim leadership structures, have been uploaded to INEC’s website and social media platforms to ensure transparency and public access.

INEC also revealed that a new online portal for political party registration has been created, and the Commission has now commenced the shortlisting of associations that meet the legal and administrative criteria to proceed to the formal application stage.

However, INEC clarified that further details regarding the shortlisting process will be made public after the conclusion of the 16 scheduled bye-elections in 12 states slated for Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and accountability, the Commission emphasized that it will continue to provide timely updates to the public regarding its electoral preparations and other statutory responsibilities.

“We reassure Nigerians that the Commission shall continue to keep citizens informed on all its activities,” the statement said.

