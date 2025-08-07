WAEC withdraws 2025 WASCCE results, orders candidates to recheck results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that it is embarking on a comprehensive review of the recently released results of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

WAEC.

A statement signed and released on Thursday by its Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, stated that the review became necessary following the discovery of some glitches and bugs.

The body stated that it is therefore embarking on an urgent review to correct the technical glitches that led to this situation.

WAEC further stated that as a result of the ongoing review, result checking and viewing have been temporarily denied on its result checking portal.

Recall that WAEC also directed candidates who have previously checked their results to recheck them after twenty-four hours, starting from today, Thursday, 7th August 2025.

The examination body noted that it carried out paper serialization on Mathematics, English Language, Biology and Economics, which revealed some technical bugs in the previously released results.

The development comes hours after WAEC on Wednesday announced the temporary shutdown of its result checking portal.

The WAEC Head of Public Affairs unit of WAEC Nigeria, Moyosola Adesina, explained that the result checker portal was shut down due to technical ìssues, promising that the issue will be resolved within the next 24 hours.

Adesina also apologized for the inconvenience the shutdown might cause.

