Tinubu condoles with President of Ghana on tragic air accident

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his deepest condolences to President John Mahama, the government and people of Ghana following the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others.

Tinubu assured President Mahama and all Ghanaians that the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria are with them during this time of profound national loss.

A statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga quoted Tinubu as urging the Ghanaian nation and the bereaved families and friends to find comfort in the knowledge that their loved ones died in the line of patriotic service to the country.

”He prays for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and strength for those left behind”, he added.

