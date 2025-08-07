Skills acquisition: Sanwo-Olu tutors youths on perseverance as 5,411 fresh graduands emerge

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday tasked youths on perseverance while facing challenges, especially in the course of starting a business venture.

The Governor gave the charge during the graduation of 5,411 students from the 2024 session of the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, (WAPA) Skills Acquisition Centres.

The event was conducted at Blue Roof, Alausa, Ikeja for the students who have completed their training in various vocational and entrepreneurial skills, preparing them to become job creators and employers of labour.

Graduation was for June and December 2024 sets of WAPA acquisition centres where various working tools were gifted to all the graduands.

Some of the skills acquired include: Vulcanizing, welding, Aluminum fabrication, Carpentry, Photography, Barbing, catering, hairdressing and Bead making hat, Hairdressing, Gele and Makeup artistry among others.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Today we have 5,411 graduands from our 19 skills acquisition centres and close to 40,000 in the last five to six years. WAPA has kept faith to do this for you.

“It gives me an opportunity to be here. It is not every day that you speak to young Lagosians of over 5,000 that are ready to start a new life.

“That is the reason I want you not to see this event as a merrymaking but a call to action. Like the lady that spoke earlier, she had no money to further her education but through the training, she was able to stand alone, fed herself and family and become employer of labour.

“You have the opportunity for six months, 12 months and 18 months. You have been given the opportunity to start your own lives. You have become entrepreneurs.

“You must have a purpose, nobody forced you to do the business, you have gone through the process, the teachers and instructors have gone through the process. Now you are going out and you must be competitive.

“All the big names you hear of like Adidas, Nike and others, didn’t fall from heaven but they started small before they grew big.

“If you make a mistake, don’t give up, make it a learning process, you have been told that the first five years will be tough.”

He added, “Don’t over promise your customers but try and exceed their expectations. There will be challenges, don’t be discouraged, stay on your course.”

He warned the graduands not to sell the tools given to them, saying they should use it to better their lives. “Run your own race and be focused, don’t be a copycat.”

The First Lady of the State, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said, “This event is more than just the celebration of the end of a training programme, more importantly, it is the beginning of fresh opportunities, new dreams, and a brighter future. Each one of you graduating today stands as a symbol of hope, resilience, and the power of personal transformation.

“Over the course of your training, you have acquired practical, life-changing skills, skills that are the building blocks for entrepreneurship, self-reliance, and sustainable livelihoods.

This achievement is proof that with the right tools, anyone can rise above limitations and become a positive force in their home, community, and society.

“Today’s celebration is a reaffirmation of our shared belief: when we empower women, men, and young adults, we secure the future of Lagos State.”

She advised the graduands to take pride in what they have accomplished, adding that they should step into the world with confidence, determination, and creativity.

“Use your skills to create value, generate income, and inspire others. Let this be the start of a journey filled with innovation, adaptability, and continuous growth,” Mrs Sanwo-Olu said.

In her welcome address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Hon. Bolaji Cecilia-Dada said the number of graduands represents new opportunities for economic growth, community upliftment, and poverty alleviation across the state.

She added, “It is a testament to the Lagos State Government’s unwavering commitment to inclusive development and the empowerment of every segment of our society especially women, youth, and the vulnerable.”

The Commissioner disclosed that since the inception of Sanwo-Olu administration, “we have proudly produced over 28,000 graduates from our skills acquisition centres.”

Aside the acquisition centres, the Commissioner disclosed, there is flagship initiatives, a four-week intensive training Life Skills Economic Empowerment Programme (LEEP) where participants were empowered with skills in stoning, gele tying and makeup, barbing, soap making, leather works, crafts, and more.

