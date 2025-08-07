New Taraba state police commissioner assumes office

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Commissioner of Police Taraba State Command, CP Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin, psc, mnips has assumed duty as the 32nd Commissioner of Police in Taraba State.

CP Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin is from Edo State.

She holds a BA (Ed) English from Bendel State University Abraka Campus now Delta State University. She was enlisted into the force in 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and trained in the Nigeria Police Academy Annex, Kaduna State.

She has in the last three decades served the Nigeria Police Force in various formations and capacities. Her first posting was Bauchi State Command, and she was later transferred to Plateau State Command where she served as Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) ‘C’ Division, Jos, then became Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Nasarawa Gwom, Rantya and Bokkos Divisional Headquarters in Plateau State.

Thereafter, transferred to Edo State Command, where she served in various divisions as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and in other departments of Edo State police Command.

She was an Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration in Kebbi State and Nigeria Port Authority Western Port, Lagos State, respectively.

She was Area Commander Eleme in Rivers State Command and Area Commander, Mbaitoili in Imo State Command.

At the rank of Deputy Commissioner, she was the Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration for Zone 13 Dunukuofia, Anambra State.

She served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration in Zone 5, Benin-City from where she got promoted to the enviable rank of Commissioner of Police on 8th August, 2024 and was posted as the Commissioner of Police Administration, Force Intelligence Department FID, Abuja.

She also served as the first female Commissioner of Police Edo state command.

Until her deployment as Commissioner of Police Taraba state Command, she last served as the Commissioner of Police Mounted Troops ,department of operations force headquarters Abuja.

CP Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin has attended numerous courses and workshops within and outside Nigeria, notable amongst them are:

* Citizenship and Leadership Training Course, Shere Hills, Plateau State

* Combat Operations Course at Police Mobile Training School, Gwoza, Borno State

* Advance Detective Course, Police Staff College, Jos- Plateau State

* Junior Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos- Plateau State

* Intermediate Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos- Plateau State

* Internal Security Course (Haske Biyu), Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji-Kaduna State.

* Strategic and Leadership Command Course at the National Institute of Police Studies, Jabi-Abuja.

* The Strategic Intelligence Workshop, FID- Abuja.

* Irregular Migration Course in Ankara, Turkey.

* Member of International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA

* International Association of Women Police [IAWP], USA

Traveling and listening to music are her hobbies.

As she assumes duty as the 32nd Commissioner of Police, Taraba State

Command, CP Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin psc, mnips, assures residents of her unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety of lives and property, and fostering a robust police-community relationship in line with the vision of the Inspector General of Police.

She will work collectively with other sister agencies as well as all relevant stakeholders to ensure a more peaceful state.

Members of the public can contact the Commissioner of Police directly on 0802 871 5326 for security-related matters or credible information that can aid the Police in crime prevention and investigation.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2