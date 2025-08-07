New recruit soldier stabs police officer to death in Taraba State

EMMANUEL AWARI , Jalingo

A newly recruited soldier, Dauda Dedan, has allegedly stabbed a police constable, Aaron John, to death in Taraba state.

The tragic incident occurred at 9:00 p.m., in Mayo-Goyi, a suburb of Jalingo town.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), James Lashen, confirmed the unfortunate incident to newsmen in Jalingo on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Lashen said some residents of the area alerted the late police officer over a misunderstanding between them and the soldier.

The Police spokesperson said the late John was caught in the middle of the chaos, which led to the soldier stabbing him.

Larsen said the soldier was currently at large. He, however, said that the Nigerian Army had commenced an investigation into the matter.

He further stated that the army assured the Police of tracking down the suspect to face the full wrath of the law. “We have reported the matter to 6 Brigade headquarters of the Nigerian Army, and we have been given full assurances of tracking down the fugitive soldier to face the full wrath of the law. “Both the army and the police are working hand in hand.

We have gotten to the house of the soldier, we would ensure he is arrested and is brought to book accordingly.”

