N3trn needed to complete NNPCL’s tax credit road projects – Umahi

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has hinted that over N3 trillion is needed to fund the completion of all road projects ongoing under the NNPCL tax credit scheme in the country.

Umahi who stated this at a press conference on the state of road infrastructure projects across the country, in Abuja Wednesday, said that no project under the scheme would be abandoned by the present administration.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu has directed that another means of funding should be provided for the projects to ensure they are completed.

The minister said: “And for me, he is our President, you know, is a man with a large heart who decided to do that.

“So, now, we have NNPCL stopping the funding of the projects since the 1st of August. And so, we tabled the matter to the FEC, in the last FEC on Thursday.”

“And Mr. President, sitting as the Chairman of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, directed that we should provide another means of funding the project, and to complete it.

“So, let me announce that Mr. President directed that no NNPCL project should stop, and that an alternative funding mechanism will be put in place to do it.”

He further stated that: “Like I said, NNPCL projects where we need a total of N3 trillion to have them totally completed. So we have compiled them.

“We are going to make it available to Mr. President on that and any of them that qualify for PPP, and then we see that the contractor has capacity and has fund.”

Umahi therefore, warned contractors who lack capacity to execute contracts of such magnitude to stay away, stating that the Ministry will not tolerate contractors hoping to play games with contracts.

The minister said, “When we go into the exercise, we not leave the fate of our people in the hands of anybody that wants to play games, playing games to believe that along the line, the federal government will bring money to them, or that they will default, and then they will do call up option, whereby they go to take money from Federal Government.”

He said: “We are three wives. These people you see here are three wise men. We will not allow that to happen. We see the money. We see your equipment. We see your contractor. We see your capacity. We will charge that road.

“And one of our key elements in that name is that as we are removing the contractor from the site, you are also starting the project immediately. Only a week’s gap is allowed.

“So that is all that we are talking about today. But if you have such projects in the major projects that are going on, you know, we’ll be able to answer you, and we’ll give a good account of what the President is doing.”

