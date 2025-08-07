Mbah’s Secondary School Games kick – off in Enugu

23.7 C
by Peter Anayo0123

COSMAS  CHUKWU, Enugu 

The finals of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s Secondary School Games, have commenced with the arrival and accreditation of athletes at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, today, for the games which is designed to help the state discover budding sporting talents, who will hopefully blossom to represent the State in national and international championships.

In a release, by the Director, Information, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dan Onwuegbuna, said the finals of the Games, will hold from Thursday 6th – Sunday 10th August, 2025, at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Ogui Road, and at the Sports Council premises, at Nkpokiti Road, Independence Layout, Enugu.

Commissioner Lloyd Ikechukwu Ekweremadu, who thanked, Governor Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for approving the games, noted His Excellency’s unwavering commitment towards sports development in the State.

He pointed out that the games, are a collaborative effort of his Ministry and Post Primary Schools Management Board ( PPSMB), was the culmination of the inter-secondary schools games at the local government areas in the 6 Educational Zones in the State, namely, Enugu, Agbani, Awgu, Udi, Nsukka and Udenu
He said, the Games will feature, athletics, boxing, Chess, basketball, Volleyball football, Table tennis,Tennis
and Scrabble.

According to him, the Games will help the State select the best athletes for the forth- coming National UNDER 15 Youth Games, scheduled for Asaba, Delta State in September 2025.

 

