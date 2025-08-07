JANDOR extols Lagos APC chairman, Ojelabi on his birthday

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), the Lagos PDP 2023 Governorship candidate and the Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos Movement, has congratulated Hon. Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the Lagos State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the occasion of his birthday.

This was contained in a release by JANDOR’s Gbenga Ogunleye spokesperson, which was made available to the newsmen.

JANDOR extols the virtues of Hon. Ojelabi and commends him for his leadership dexterity and political sagacity in the management of the ruling party and his contribution to the development of Lagos State.

“My Chairman Sir, today offers an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate your charismatic leadership and magnanimity. God will bless your new age and grant you good health as you continue to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our great party and dear state,” he said.

