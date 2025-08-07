I’m leading APC to provide social protection and wellbeing of Nigerians- Prof. Nentawe

DANIEL DAUDA , Jos

The National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has stated that he is spearheading affairs of the ruling political party anchored on justice to provide social protection and wellbeing of all Nigerians.

Yilwatda acknowledged he is not taking the opportunity and privilege of leading APC for granted, saying that, with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s leadership at the center, Nigeria will continue striving for greatness.

The APC made the revelation on Wednesday in Jos when he paid a courtesy visit to Gbong Gwom palace, where he met with Plateau traditional rulers to seek royal blessings. He also proceeded to identify with religious leaders.

According to Yilwatda, in a time where Nigeria seeks to strengthen and deepen its democracy, the APC has called me to lead with reforms, to lead with vision, and to ensure that the social protection and well-being of our people are prioritized.

“I am here to thank you for your prayers. I am here to express my deep appreciation for the warm greetings and kind words I have received from your Royal Highnesses. Above all, I am here for your blessing.

“When I was contesting for the governorship, I came to you, and you prayed for me in your chiefdoms. That prayer carried me. That blessing has brought me this far.

“And today, I am back—because I need that blessing again. I want that same prayer, but not just the same—I want it repeated, multiplied, even tripled.”

The chairman Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, revealed they came to show solidarity and offer support for Nentawe as a true son of Plateau, adding that Nentawe’s emergence as the APC national chairman is a divine arrangement from God.

Speaking on burning national issues, Uzodimma said, “Nigeria has come a long way. We’ve had different leaders. Today, President Bola Tinubu is barely two years in office, yet all the problems—from poverty, to hardship, to the high cost of living, to fuel issues—have all been blamed on him.

“But I can tell you this: within two years, a Nigeria that was once in the bush has now been brought to the road. We are no longer stranded—we are ready to move forward”, Uzodimma added.

President Plateau State traditional council of Chiefs and Emirs, His Royal Majesty, Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Bun,a while congratulating Prof. Yilwatda for the new elevation noting that, ” we have no doubt in your capability and we feel pleased.”

He said as traditional rulers, they will continue praying for those in leadership, calling on the State governors, National Assembly members and other political appointees to hand in hand with President Tinubu to address insecurity, economic issues, and the unity of the country.

