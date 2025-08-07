FG celebrates 17-year-old Nafisa Aminu for emerging world best in English competition

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa CON, and the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suiwaba Sa’id Ahmed, on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Education, have expressed immense pride and admiration to commend Miss Nafisa Abdullah Aminu, a 17-year-old student from Yobe State, for her historic triumph as the World’s Best in English Language Skills at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals held in London, United Kingdom.

Representing Nigeria through the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Miss Nafisa outshone over 20,000 participants from 69 countries, including native English-speaking nations. Her victory is a personal milestone and a resounding affirmation of the Renewed Hope Agenda for Education championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which continues to empower Nigerian youth to compete and excel on the global stage.

This extraordinary achievement not only brings pride to the nation but also underscores the effectiveness of the education-focused components of the Renewed Hope Agenda. The President’s unwavering belief in human capital development through sustained investment in the education sector is beginning to yield global recognition, as demonstrated by Nafisa’s remarkable success.

The Honourable Ministers commended Nafisa for her brilliance, determination, and discipline. They described her victory as a “proud moment for Nigeria and a strong endorsement of the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to revitalise the education sector and raise globally competitive students.”

The Ministry extends heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, whose visionary investment in instructional materials and education reform has enabled students like Nafisa to thrive. This achievement is a shining testimony to the renewed collaboration between the Federal and subnational governments and a clear indication that our shared commitment to quality education is bearing fruit.

Special commendation was extended to the Yobe State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Muhammad Sani Idriss, for his tireless efforts to strengthen the state’s educational institutions and support academic excellence. Also acknowledged is the vital role played by the management and staff of NTIC in nurturing Nafisa’s academic growth. Eulogising the dedication and guidance of her parents and teachers, the Ministry noted that they have played a pivotal role in shaping her educational journey, exemplifying the power of community in nurturing excellence.

“This is not just a personal victory; it is a national milestone that affirms the capabilities of Nigerian students to excel on the global stage,” the Honourable Ministers stated.

Miss Nafisa’s success reflects the kind of youth the Ministry is determined to raise—globally competitive, intellectually empowered, and rooted in national pride. It reinforces the Ministry’s agenda to continue investing in instructional materials, teacher training, and student development to ensure that Nigerian children receive education that meets international standards.

The Federal Ministry of Education encourages students nationwide to be inspired by Nafisa’s achievement. It reaffirms its commitment to building a future where many more Nigerian students can stand tall among the world’s brightest.

