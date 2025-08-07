FG, Abiodun, NPAN, NGE, others mourn Dr. Doyin Abiola

.She left indelible mark in newspaper industry- NPAN

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of Doyin Abiola, former Managing Director of the defunct Concord Group, describing her as a media trailblazer and a giant in Nigerian journalism.

Doyin died on Tuesday, August 5th, aged 82, after a brief illness.

She was the wife of the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tinubu said he received the news of her passing with “deep sadness.”

Tinubu said Doyin was “an Amazon and an icon in Nigerian journalism” whose legacy would endure through generations.

“She stayed in the journalism course since starting as a reporter with the defunct Daily Sketch after graduating from the University of Ibadan in 1969, majoring in English and Drama,” he said.

“She broke the gender barrier, becoming the first woman to edit a national newspaper and the first managing director of a daily newspaper.”

The President said her contributions to journalism and gender equity laid a solid foundation for women in media.

“Her impact on our democracy was even more profound,” Tinubu added.

“Doyin embodied integrity, tenacity, hard work, commitment to excellence, and dedication to public good and democratic good governance.”

Tinubu recalled her rise to prominence as the pioneer editor of National Concord in 1980, and as managing director and editor-in-chief of all Concord titles, including her role in founding Weekend Concord, which “set new standards for people-focused reporting”.

He said his relationship with Doyin was rooted in his close bond with her late husband.

“As MKO’s wife, Doyin became acquainted with politics and took a keen interest in it, particularly when her husband ran for the country’s presidency in 1993,” he said.

“She played a prominent role in MKO’s election, mobilising and providing direction for the media under her control.”

Tinubu said Doyin did not retreat when the military annulled the June 12 election.

“Despite the military junta shutting down the Concord Group, she also joined the fray, demanding the validation of the election,” he said.

“She was a soldier of democracy in her own right.”

The President added that Nigerians would never forget her leadership, advocacy for women’s empowerment, and unflinching commitment to democratic values.

“I commiserate with the Abiola and Aboaba families, her only daughter, Doyinsola, and the government and people of Lagos and Ogun states,” he said.

“May her soul rest in peace. May this nation be blessed with more women of Doyin Abiola’s calibre and pedigree.”

Also, the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria has paid glowing tribute to the late Dr Doyin Abiola stressing that she left an indellible mark in the newspaper industry and served the media till her death.

President of the association, Kabiru Yusuf while mourning the late journalist also described her as a record breaker in the Nigerian media space.

According to a statement: “It is with sadness that we received the news of the death of our sister, friend, colleague and a trustee of our esteemed Association.

“Though she lived to the ripe age of 82 years, this by no means mitigate the shock of receiving the news of her passage. She died Tuesday, August 5, 2025

“A quitensential journalist and media guru,

Dr. Abiola was a record breaker in the Nigerian media space, being the

first woman to be named editor of a national daily with her appointment in 1980, as Editor, National Concord newspaper.

“In 1986, she also became the first Nigerian woman to preside over the fortunes of a national newspaper group, as she was named managing director and editor-in-chief of the Concord Newspapers Group.

“In all, we take solace in the fact that she left an indelible mark in the newspaper industry and served the industry till her death.

“Dr. Doyin Abiola, until her death was a trustee of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN)

“She was also a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Diamond Awards For Media Excellence (DAME).

“On behalf of the Executive Council of our esteemed Association, we commiserate with her entire family, members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm and former staff of the defunct Concord Newspapers.

“We pray that the Almighty God, will console and uphold each and every one”.

Equally, the Nigerian Guild of Editors has expressed deep grief over the death of Dr. Doyin Abiola, stressing that her leadership, dedication to excellence, and commitment to press freedom, gender equity, and national development have left an indelible mark on the journalism profession.

This was contained in a statement signed by

Eze Anaba and Onuoha Ukeh, President and General Secretary of the NGE.

It read: “The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) is deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Doyin Abiola, a trailblazing journalist and former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the defunct Concord Newspapers, at the age of 82.

“Dr. Abiola’s legacy is a testament to her pioneering spirit, breaking down gender barriers and mentoring generations of journalists who have gone on to become great professionals.

“Her remarkable career trajectory, from reporter to the pinnacle of journalism, sets records as the first woman to edit a national newspaper and the first woman to hold the position of Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of a newspaper in Nigeria.

“Dr. Abiola’s leadership, dedication to excellence, and commitment to press freedom, gender equity, and national development have left an indelible mark on the profession.

“We remember her courage and resilience during the military era, withstanding harassment and threats during her tenure at Concord Newspapers.

“As we pray for her soul’s repose, we celebrate her achievements, which serve as a reminder that a person’s legacy is defined by the positive impact they leave behind.

“Dr. Abiola’s life and work inspire us to strive for excellence, driven by passion and commitment, regardless of gender or circumstance”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2