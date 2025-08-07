FCTA flushes out criminals in Wuse Zone 3, recovers weapons , impounds vehicles

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has conducted a successful operation in Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, recovering dangerous weapons from suspected criminals and impounding about 20 vehicles.

The operation was carried out by a taskforce led by the Director of the Department of Development Control, Tpl. Muktar Galadima, despite heavy rainfall.

The operation was conducted in response to the FCT Minister’s directive to rid the nation’s capital of all criminal elements, including shanties and other illegal activities.

The area had been identified as a hotspot for security threats due to the increasing number of shanties and other illicit activities.

The Director of Security Services, Adamu Gwary, represented by Peter Olumuji, displayed some of the recovered weapons, including machetes, which are commonly used by criminals to attack unsuspecting passersby and motorists.

According to him, the area serves as a hideout for criminals who attack and rob people in the vicinity.

“From here they can go towards the National Mosque bridge and they can also access the Zone 1 bridge. So most of those complaints from the public or passers-by of being attacked are done by these miscreants in this area.

“When they attack, they do not only collect their valuables, they also go ahead to machete them with these machetes.

Evidence abounds in the various police posts around here,” he assured.

On her part, Head of Operations, Directorate of Road Traffic Service (DRTS), popularly known as VIO, Deborah Osho, revealed that about 20 vehicles were impounded.

Osho averred that some of the impounded vehicles were discovered to have been used for “one-chance” operations, adding that the vehicles would be properly documented and their owners made to pay heavy fines before retrieving them.

The Director of the Department of Development Control, Tpl. Muktar Galadima, announced that there would be a mop-up exercise in the area on Thursday.

He advised property owners in the area to take advantage of the clean-up and develop their properties in line with the FCT Minister’s directive.

“We have been able to identify a location that somehow poses a lot of challenge to the city’s security and then a city’s aesthetic quality and we have been able to clear the menace and even to chase away people of questionable character.

“Moreover, this place has been designated for another use. It’s not supposed to accommodate them. They were occupying illegally.

“In the plan of Abuja, where we are standing now, is a proposed road corridor that has been designated as the Inner Northern Expressway, just like what we have as Goodluck-Ebele Jonathan Expressway,” he explained.

The FCTA’s operation in Wuse Zone 3 demonstrates its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s capital.

The recovery of dangerous weapons and the impounding of vehicles are a significant step towards reducing crime and improving the overall quality of life for residents.

