ECOWAS Commission commiserates with Ghana over demise of her two ministers in a helicopter crash

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has sent condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Ghana over the tragic helicopter crash that resulted into the death of Ministers of Defence and Environment in Ghana

President of the Commission, Dr.Omar Alieu Touray made this public in a press statement issued by the Directorate of Media and Communications of the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja on Thursday

It reads, “It is with profound sorrow that we have received the tragic news of the helicopter crash in Ghana, which claimed the lives of several senior government officials, including the Minister of Defence, Edward Omane Boamah and the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

“On behalf of the staff and leadership of all ECOWAS institutions, I extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Government, and the people of the Republic of Ghana.”

The ECOWAS President said that the regional body’s thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved in this moment of national grief.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2