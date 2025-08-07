23.7 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Deputy Speaker, CFR, being received, presents with a souvenir by VC of Yakubu Gowon University in Abuja

by Peter Anayo037

Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, CFR, was received, congratulated and presented with a souvenir by the Vice Chancellor of the Yakubu Gowon University (Formerly University of Abuja), Prof. Patricia Manko Lar, in her office shortly after the defence of his doctoral thesis on Thursday…Photo Credit: Deputy Speaker’s Media Office.

 

