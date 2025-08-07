Deputy Speaker, CFR, being received, presents with a souvenir by VC of Yakubu Gowon University in Abuja

Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, CFR, was received, congratulated and presented with a souvenir by the Vice Chancellor of the Yakubu Gowon University (Formerly University of Abuja), Prof. Patricia Manko Lar, in her office shortly after the defence of his doctoral thesis on Thursday…Photo Credit: Deputy Speaker’s Media Office.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2