63-year old ex-soldier murdered in Enugu

….. widow calls for arrest, prosecution of perpetrators

JACOB OGODO , Abakaliki

The widow of a 63-year-old Ex-soldier Mr. Christopher Ogbodo, who was murdered at his place of work at Igboke Nike along Nsukka-Ugwogo Nike road has appealed to the police to expedite action in arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Late Ogbod,o who hails from Ikem in Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu state was married with children before his gruesome murder.

Mrs. Ngozi Ogbodo who spoke to newsmen in Enugu, said that the late husband was murdered in cold blood and wondered why the police is yet to unravel the mystery behind the killing of the bread winner of the family.

She said that the husband was a security guard at a petroleum station under construction, spoke with her on phone the same day he was murdered and few hours later he was killed by unknown persons.

The widow said that surprising thing to her was that the owner of the station has not showed up to identify with the family, stressing that the station manager who was the only person that should provide information about what happened to her husband is still freely roaming the streets.

She said that inasmuch as she doesn’t want to accuse police of any foul play in the investigation, they (police) should arrest both the owner of the station under construction and the station manager to give detailed information about the murder of her husband.

“I’m not happy over the delay in the investigation of the murder of my husband.

The day he was murdered police from Unity Police Station Ibeagwu Nike, Enugu came later at night and took his corpse to the morgue, from there the case was transfered to State CID Homicide department for further investigation.

I learnt that a labourer was arrested who was working at the station.

“The big question is, why is it that since the day my husband was killed, the station manager has not been arrested? Why is it that the owner of the station under construction has not surfaced to meet with the family or be arrested by the police?

Is anything cooking that we don’t know about my husband’s death, which they are hiding from us?

“I want police to do their discreet investigation about the murder of my husband. They should arrest everybody that are around the place both the station manager and the unknown owner of the station. It is human life we are talking about and not animals even domestic animals have their owners.

“I’m embittered that since July 1, 2025 when my husband was murdered in cold blood, the main suspects are walking around freely as if nothing happened. Police should do their job and bring those involved in the death of my husband to justice, no matter whose ox is gored” Mrs Ogbodo lamented.

She, however, appealed to the police to release the corpse of the husband for burial while the investigation should continue to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death and the prosecution of the suspects.

Efforts to speak to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Daniel Ndukwe, failed as he did not reply to the messages sent to his phone.

