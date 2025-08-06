Total capital importation rises to $5642.07m in Q1 2025

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says total capital importation in Nigeria stood at 5642.07 million dollars in the first quarter of 2025.

The NBS said this in its Nigeria Capital Importation 2025 first quarter report released in Abuja.

The report said that the first quarter figure was higher than the 3376.01 million dollars recorded in the same period in 2024, indicating an increase of 67.12 per cent.

“When compared to the preceding quarter, capital importation increased by 10.86 per cent from 5089.16 million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2024.

It added that the largest capital importation during the period was received from Portfolio Investment at 5204.61 million dollars, which accounted for 92.25 per cent of total capital imported in the first quarter of 2025.

The report said this was followed by Other Investment with 311.17 million dollars, accounting for 5.52 per cent, while Foreign Direct Investment recorded the least with 126.29 million dollars, accounting for 2.24 per cent of total capital importation in the quarter.

It said the banking sector recorded the highest inflow with 3127.92 million dollars, representing 55.44 per cent of the total capital imported within the period.

This was followed by the Financing sector at 2097.48 million dollars, representing 37.18 per cent, and the Production/Manufacturing sector with 129.92 million dollars, representing 2.30 per cent.

The report said that Capital Importation by Country of Origin revealed that capital from the United Kingdom ranked top with 3681.96 million dollars, accounting for 65.26 per cent of the total capital imported.

This was followed by the Republic of South Africa with 501.29 million dollars (8.88 per cent) and Mauritius with 394.51 million dollars (6.99 per cent).

It added that out of the five states that recorded capital importation during the quarter, Abuja (FCT) remained the top destination with 3047.45 million dollars, accounting for 54.11 per cent of the total capital imported.

This was followed by Lagos with 2564.68 million (45.44 per cent), and Ogun with 7.95million dollars (0.14 per cent).

Others were Oyo and Kaduna State with 7.81 million doors and 4.06 million dollars, respectively.

The report further said that Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd received the highest capital importation into Nigeria within the period under review with 2103.76 million dollars, accounting for 7.29 per cent.

This was followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC with 1398.38 million dollars (24.78 per cent) and Citibank Nigeria Limited with 1052.63 (18.66 per cent).

