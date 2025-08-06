TAC 2027 records one million recruits for grassroot mobilization-DG

JONAS EZIEKE , Animal po.

An Initiative of the Youths in Parliament Forum (YIPF), the Take Action Campaign, also known as TAC 2027, says it has recorded over 1 million new members from aspiring young candidates and grassroots mobilizers within just one week of launch.

Director-General of the Forum, Hon.Tony Nwulu, stated that this overwhelming response signals a new wave of political awakening and civic consciousness among Nigerian youths aged 25 and above, determined to take their place in shaping the nation’s future in the upcoming 2027 General Elections.

He described it as a historic and unprecedented move towards youth-led political transformation.

“This milestone is not just a number — it’s a loud, clear signal that young Nigerians are ready to lead, legislate, and deliver a new narrative for our country.

It affirms what we’ve always believed — that the future of Nigeria is not tomorrow. It’s now.”

The Take Action Campaign was launched as a direct response to the underrepresentation of young people in governance, despite being the majority in demographics.

The campaign aligns with the Not Too Young To Run Act, and is committed to identifying, supporting, and promoting credible young aspirants at all levels — from state houses of assembly to the national legislature — while also galvanizing millions of first-time and returning youth voters across the country.

Nwulu, while the momentum is inspiring, the campaign is just getting started.

He said TAC 2027 has set an ambitious target to reach 20 million registered young voters by the election season.

“The Secretariat is calling on every eligible young Nigerian who has not yet registered to visit the official portal and join the Movement.

“If you believe in a better Nigeria, now is your time to take action. Whether you want to run or rally behind those who will — this movement needs you,” said TAC Spokesperson, Ms Ivie Adidi.

The Youth in Parliament Forum extends its heartfelt appreciation to the TAC Secretariat, Coordinators, Volunteers, Media Influencers, and all partner organizations for their relentless energy in pushing the message across Nigeria’s cities, towns, campuses, and digital spaces.

“This victory belongs to all of us — from the tireless mobilizers on the streets to the tech teams, to our media partners and community influencers.

We are witnessing the early flames of a people-powered revolution,” the DG said.

