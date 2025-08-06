Stakeholders raise concerns over Nigeria’s global tourism

Tourism stakeholders have raised concerns over Nigeria’s low representation at international tourism platforms.

Representatives from Nigerian airlines and tourism practitioners decried the near absence of Nigeria at major international events such as the World Travel Market and International Tourism Exhibition (ITB).

Team Lead, Sales and Business Development, Air Peace, Adekunle Aileru, while speaking during a media briefing announcing the forthcoming 2025 Destination Nigeria Governors’ Tourism Conference (DNGTC) described the absence of Nigerian representatives at international tourism events as disheartening.

Aileru, who recently returned from ITB, Berlin, noted that while countries across Africa and beyond showcased their tourism assets, Nigeria was only represented through Air Peace’s independent stand.

“Botswana, South Africa, Ethiopia, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Lesotho, they were all there, apart from the Giant of Africa, represented by my airline,” he said.

He decried the lack of support from Nigerian tourism authorities and urged the government to take tourism branding seriously, particularly in the area of security.

Also, the Convener of DNGTC, Ayo Omotoso, said that meaningful growth in the sector cannot happen without deliberate policy attention and investment from the government.

According to Omotoso, countries such as Gambia, Kenya, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates have built their economies around tourism, a model which Nigeria had to emulate.

“Connecting tourism to government is the only solution that can solve the melting point as regards tourism in Nigeria.

“There is so much, so much that we are missing as a nation when we don’t promote Nigeria as a destination,” he said.

He called for a mindset shift and positive perception of the nation among Nigerians, adding that the country comes first before the government.

He urged government agencies and the media to actively promote positive narratives about the nation rather than amplifying negative stories that harm the country’s image abroad.

Head, Marketing and Communications at Aero Contractors, Ikhuolegbe Samuel, however, said there was a need for Nigerians to explore the numerous destinations in the country.

“If you have not yet explored your country, then moving out of this country to explore is like taking our revenue or taking our money to go and develop other countries,” she said.

Samuel said in spite of initiatives designed by various organisations, including hers, to promote Nigerian destinations, backing from both the Federal Government and states’ was needed to scale such programmes.

The Director of Sales and Marketing, Eko Hotels and Suites, Dr Iyadunni Gbadebo, noted that the DNGTC presented an opportunity any governor passionate about moving tourism, travel and hospitality should take advantage of.

According to Gbadebo, the visa restrictions on Nigerians by the United States had spurred many of them in the diaspora to find their roots back to Nigeria, making it an opportunity waiting to be milked.

“I know for a fact that in recent times, we’ve had maybe nine or 10 different groups.

“The Association of Nigerian Physicians in America (ANPA) who came with almost 200 doctors from the US were lodged here for a good number of time and they were exploring Nigeria,” she said.

She added that the conference was an opportunity for the governors to come and showcase what they had, amplify their voices and spread the word about their destinations.

Gbenga Sunmonu, Vice President, South-West of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, said Nigeria’s tourism was a goldmine that had not been tapped.

“The warmth in Nigeria alone is enough to sell. The coastline is enough to sell. The food is enough to sell,” Sunmonu said.

He said the DNGTC was a programme that spoke to the growth of tourism, art and culture, and urged all stakeholders to collaborate to showcase the industry.

Sunmonu pledged FTAN’s support to the success of the event.

The DNGTC, which is scheduled to hold from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26 at Abuja, is expected to draw tourism stakeholders including governors, tourism commissioners, African embassies and tourism practitioners globally.

The event is being organised by DNGTC in collaboration with Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Other partners include Eko Hotels and Suites, MTN, Aero Contractors and Air Peace.

