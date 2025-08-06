Sanwo-Olu opens rehabilitated 7 network of roads in Badagry

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has opened seven newly upgraded roads in the Badagry Local Government Area of the State.

The 16.4km roads include reconstruction of 3.3km Hospital Road (Phase 1), construction of 7km Samuel Ekundayo-Toga Road (Phase 1 and 2), as well as rehabilitation and upgrading of the Aradagun-Mosafejo-Ilado-Imeke Road (Phase 3).

Sanwo-Olu said his administration is improving road infrastructure in the state to enhance trade and commerce and stimulate the tourism sector.

“As a key aspect of inclusive governance, we have continued to provide infrastructure that supports businesses, creates employment, and improves the living conditions of our people.

“To further demonstrate and deepen our commitment to infrastructural development throughout the entire State, we have strategically focused on harnessing the immense tourism and economic growth potential that Badagry uniquely offers. Recognizing Badagry’s rich cultural heritage, strategic location, and natural attractions, we have prioritized the provision of adequate, modern infrastructure that not only supports tourism but also stimulates broader socio-economic development in the region,” he said.

The governor added that the roads will impact the lives of the people of Badagry, noting that no community in the state will be left behind in infrastructure.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, said the rehabilitation and upgrading of the seven network of roads in Badagry would ease the movement of goods and people, improve traffic flow and address the issue of flooding in Badagry.

He added that construction works are ongoing on the Oko-Afo road, which will link communities within the axis.

Chairman Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Works and Infrastructure, Desmond Elliot, said the House is poised to ensure all roads in Lagos are duly done.

