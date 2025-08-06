23.5 C
Sanwo-Olu mourns late MKO’s wife, Doyin Abiola

by Peter Anayo086

IBRAHIM QUADRI 

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of Dr. Doyin Abiola, who was the first female Managing Director and Publisher of the National Concord newspapers and wife of the late winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the late Abiola, who died on Tuesday at the age of 82, as an Amazon in the media industry.

He said Dr. Doyin Abiola, during her lifetime, especially at a younger age, contributed her quota to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria as a reporter, features writer, group features editor and the first Nigerian woman to be an editor and Managing Director of a Nigerian national daily.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Dr. Doyin Abiola’s death is a great loss to journalism and the media industry in Nigeria.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the people and government of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Abiola family over the death of an accomplished journalist and media manager, Dr. Doyin Abiola. I also commiserate with the deceased friends, colleagues, and journalists in Nigeria.

“Dr. Doyin Abiola etched her name in gold in the media industry as the first Nigerian woman to be an editor and managing editor of a national daily. She was a role model to many journalists in Nigeria, having nurtured and given opportunities to many media practitioners who have become leading voices in the journalism profession and leaders in different sectors.

“Dr. Doyin Abiola made lots of positive impacts during her lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria. She was a supportive wife to late Chief MKO Abiola and also contributed positively to nation-building, especially on gender-related issues.

“I pray that God will grant the soul of our beloved Dr. Doyin Abiola eternal rest and comfort the immediate family, friends and colleagues of the deceased with the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

 

