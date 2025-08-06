Revenue mobilization, allocation: Gov Sanwo-Olu seeks special status for Lagos

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says effective revenue mobilisation is essential in sustaining the nation’s development goals.

He said it would also ensure the provision of services to communities by governments.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark during an on-the-spot assessment visit by representatives of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) on Tuesday at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The governor was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

He appealed for Lagos State to be granted a special status, citing its cornerstone role in propelling Nigeria’s economic growth and contributing massively to the well-being of its citizens.

He also cited the state’s strategic position and the burdens it had been bearing.

He emphasised the state’s economic vitality, the need for more allocation of resources to the state, and the need to recognise its local council development areas by the nation’s constitution.

According to him, this will ensure continued development and service delivery to communities.

He described the visit as a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s quest for transparency, equity and fairness in national resource distribution.

“If it is truly recorded that Lagos generates 33 per cent of the GDP in the country, it means that the state’s efforts correlated with the progress of the country.

“We should not be emotional about it. We should act rightly as done in every other part of the world,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu added that the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports handled 89.9 per cent of the country’s imports.

According to him, Lagos carries the infrastructure burdens around the hubs.

The governor said that recognition of the state’s 37 local council development areas in revenue allocation was important.

He said that the council areas had brought governance closer to the people and accelerated grassroots development since their creation in 2003.

In his remarks, Prof. Adekunle Wright, Federal Commissioner, RMAFC, said the purpose of the visit was to evaluate the state’s request for support for a stabilisation fund.

According to him, the fund aims to facilitate the delivery of crucial infrastructure projects.

He gave assurance of the commission’s commitment to establishing transparent, data-driven processes and fair criteria in resource allocation across the country.

Wright acknowledged the challenges facing Lagos, and reaffirmed the commission’s dedication to advocating support toward the state’s development.

He also acknowledged the state’s position as Nigeria’s economic hub.

“We will ensure the land’s natural resources are equitably disposed of for maximum impact to all,” he said.

Earlier, Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Abayomi Oluyomi, emphasised the importance of monitoring statutory allocations to state and local governments.

Oluyomi said that such monitoring would ensure proper planning and sustainable management of resources.

According to him, the commission’s mandate is to support creation of a safe and prosperous society through transparent and income-based reviews.

“This is only achievable through strong cooperation and collaboration between the federal and state governments.

Oluyomi also gave assurance of the commission’s support in strengthening Lagos State’s budget and development framework.

