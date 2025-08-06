Osun APC, Government differ over Adeleke’s whereabouts

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the State Government are at loggerheads over the whereabouts of Governor Ademola Adeleke in recent weeks.

The APC Director of Media and Publicity in the State, Kola Olabisi, in a statement on Tuesday, alleged that Governor Adeleke has absconded from the state for the past two weeks.

According to him, “a fast check confirmed it that Governor Adeleke quietly left the state unannounced about two weeks ago when he failed in his effort to defect to the opposition APC.

“Those who were packaging the governor came up with different stories with various information that he was in the United States of America, others said he was in the United Kingdom shopping for foreign investors.

“Did the governor duly transmit power to his deputy who is constitutionally covered to temporarily step into the shoes of his principal in his absence?

“It would be disastrous if the governor should leave the reins of his administration to the members of his family who, all along, have been running his government for him by proxy to the embarrassment and consternation of the right-thinking members of the society.”

Reacting to the statement, Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, disclosed that the Governor is in the United States of America, ahead of his nephew, David Adeleke’s (Davido) wedding.

His words, “Governor Adeleke left Nigeria for the United States via the family private jet a few days ago for the wedding of the global music icon, his beloved nephew, David Adeleke.

“His Excellency is extending an invitation to the opposition party to attend the event and share in the joy of the occasion with the Adeleke family. Those unable to attend may join virtually.

“Additionally, from the November 2022 date, the governor has not gone on official vacation.

For this current trip, the Governor has again chosen to make it a short one to continually attend to crucial state functions.

“Meanwhile, the Governor is in constant communication with his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi who is supervising activities of the government”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2