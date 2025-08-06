NNPP Chieftain, Ajadi hails emergence of Oba Ladoja as 44th Olubadan

23.5 C
by Peter Anayo0114

JOSEPH  OKWUOFU, Ibadan

 

South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) and prominent Ibadan indigene, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo on Wednesday lauded the nomination of Oba Adewolu Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland by the Olubadan -In – Council.

He expressed the optimism that under the reign of Oba Ladoja, Ibadan will witness unprecedented peace and development.

The Ibadan Kingmakers, on Monday, at a meeting held at Olubadan’s Palace, nominated Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland and will forward his name to the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, for official approval.

In a release he personally signed on Wednesday and made available to Journalists, Ajadi congratulated Senator Ladoja on his appointment as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, wishing him long life on the throne.

He also commended the Olubadan-in-Council for their maturity in following without delay the Ibadan traditional system of Olubadan’s selection, saying history will remember them for good.

According to the statement, “I congratulate Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja on his appointment by the Olubadan-In-Council as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“Oba Ladoja is coming to the throne of his forefathers at an auspicious time. I wish him a peaceful reign.

“I pray that under his reign, Ibadanland will continue to witness more peace and great development.

“I also appreciate the Olubadan-In-Council for their promptness in the selection of the new Olubadan and without any rancour. History will record them positively.

“I rejoice with all indigenes and residents of Ibadanland as we pray that God Almighty will grant the new Olubadan many years in good health on the throne”.

 

