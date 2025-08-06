…Explains Consolidation of Safety and Environmental Regulations

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has organized a Stakeholders Consultation Forum on the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Safety and Environment Regulations 2025 in Abuja.

Speaking in his opening remarks, the Authority Chief Executive, Engr Faruk Ahmed, said the event was held in accordance with Section 216 of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (PIA), which requires consultation with stakeholders before finalizing regulations made under the Act.

Representated by the Executive Director, Distribution System, Storage and Detailing (DSSRI), and Chairman, Technical Team on Stakeholder’s Environment (TTSE), Mr O K Ukoha, Engr Faruk explained that This consolidation is expected to reduce complexities, by simplifying navigation and implementation of the Authority’s regulations, enhance health, safety, and environmental operations, including decommissioning and abandonment in the midstream and downstream petroleum industry.

Others, he said, include eliminating inconsistencies by removing inconsistencies and repetitions across multiple regulations, and fostering further compliance with the PIA and regulations made thereto.

The NMDPRA emphasized the importance of stakeholder engagement in the development of the regulations, as the Authority expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their submissions and participation in the event and assured them that their feedback would be considered in the finalization of the regulations.

The Authority Chief Executive noted that the proposed Safety and Environmental Regulations are to be read in conjunction with other regulations made by the Authority, including the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Fees Regulations, 2024, which provide for prescribed fees for midstream and downstream petroleum activities.

He emphasized that the Stakeholders Consultation Forum provided a platform for NMDPRA to engage with stakeholders and gather feedback on the proposed regulations.

The Authority also provided insight into the consolidation of safety and environmental regulations in the petroleum industry.

In an interview, Dr. Joseph Adumalato-Noguchi, a representative of the Authority, explained the rationale behind the consolidation and the expected outcomes.

According to him, the NMDPRA had previously developed three regulations in 2023, namely the Borders of Safety Regulations, Abandonment and Decommissioning Regulations, and Environmental Regulations.

However, Dr.Adumalato-Noguchi, said the Authority decided to consolidate these regulations into a single document, titled Mainstream and Downstream Safety and Environmental Regulations.The objective is to simplify navigation and implementation of the regulations, making it easier for businesses to operate in the industry.

“So, in 2033, we made three regulations. The Borders of Safety and Environment in the Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Sector. So, the regulations are Borders of Safety Regulations, Abandonment and Decommissioning Regulations, and Environmental Regulations”.

“So, we decided to consolidate these three regulations into one. That one is called Mainstream and Downstream Safety and Environmental Regulations. The reason why we decided to consolidate is mainly because we want to have one single regulation”.

“So that it will be easy to refer to, so that it will also be easy to do business. It is also an opportunity for us to amend some parts of those regulations we did in 2033. Just because of the engagement we’ve had and because of the suggestions and comments we received on those regulations”

“So, we also use it as an opportunity to review it. So, in reviewing it, we have consolidated the three regulations into one. Basically, if you recall, we had consolidated about ten regulations before into one”.

Speaking on the benefits of Consolidation, Dr. Adumalato-Noguchi reiterated that the

Consolidation of regulations is expected to reduce complexity, simplify the regulatory framework and make it easier to understand.

He highlighted that the NMDPRA has engaged with stakeholders to gather feedback and input on the consolidated regulations. “The Authority has received comments and suggestions from stakeholders, some of which have been incorporated into the regulations”.

“The stakeholder consultation is an essential part of the regulatory development process, allowing the Authority to consider different perspectives and ensure that the regulations are effective and practical”.

“After the stakeholder consultation, the NMDPRA will incorporate the feedback and submit the regulations for approval. The Authority expects the process to take about a month, after which the regulations will be finalized and published”, he said.

He hinted that the NMDPRA has received feedback from stakeholders, including concerns about the guidelines that will accompany the regulations. Some stakeholders have expressed concerns about the scope of the regulations, particularly with regard to downstream facilities. The Authority is considering these concerns and will work to address them in the final regulations.

Furthermore, he said the consolidation of safety and environmental regulations is a significant step towards simplifying the regulatory framework in the petroleum industry.

The NMDPRA’s engagement with stakeholders and consideration of feedback demonstrate its commitment to developing effective and practical regulations that promote safety, environmental protection, and compliance in the industry

” Basically, if you see the consolidated regulations, when you go through it, it’s the most part of it to say that, oh, we are going to do this in accordance with the guidelines to be put in place. So, some of the operator wants to know where the guideline is now. We tell them, look, we have to put the regulation in place first, before we draw up the guideline.So, the guideline is just a procedure. It’s just a guide. So, there’s nothing to be afraid of”

“It’s just a guide. It’s also just to see the procedure for achieving what the regulation has said. So, it’s not going to be something that will be too cumbersome, or that will be too onerous on them that we will not be able to fulfil.So, those are the areas that we are getting to. Then again, some of them feel that, in the areas of the consolidated and abandonment regulations, some of them feel that, look, we should limit it to mainstream facilities. We should not take it down to downstream facilities”.

They are looking at it. Take, for example, filling stations. Some of them come and say, Oh, don’t take it to the government Filling station.

So, we will look at it. We have already look at Filling Station. Yeah, fine.If we’re going to abandon the Filling Station, there should be a way you abandon it properly, so that there’s no contamination of our groundwater. So, in those areas, we will know how to treat the law, to take care of all those areas of concern”.

The Authority’s commitment to stakeholder engagement and consultation demonstrates its dedication to developing effective regulations that promote safety, environmental protection, and compliance in the midstream and downstream petroleum industry.

